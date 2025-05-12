Basketmouth has shared the type of award he received at the AMVCA in a post on his social media page

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has sparked dating rumour and debate among his fans with a post he made about his award.

The comedian hosted the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), which took place on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Basketmouth's fan react to picture of his award at the AMVCA.

Source: Instagram

Sharing some lovely pictures from the ceremony, the father of three posted a photo collage of himself and his 'award'.

In the caption of his post, he mentioned that he was standing beside his own award at the event.

Basketmouth poses with Victoria Eze

In the pictures shared by the comedian, he was posing with his colleague, Victoria Eze, whom he referred to as his award at the AMVCA.

In one of the photos, the two of them were holding hands and smiling at each other. Another photo captured the moment they stood very close together.

Basketmouth sets internet on fire with post about his award. Photo credit@basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Basketmouth's post

After seeing who Basketmouth called his 'award', many fans reacted, stating that their speculation about the two was true.

They suggested that it would be better for the pair to openly acknowledge their relationship rather than hide it.

Recall that several months ago, there were suspicions after Basketmouth and Victoria Eze had shared a post that hinted at their possible marriage.

While many congratulated them at the time, they later debunked the rumour. However, fans have been closely observing the two and are now convinced they are truly an item.

See the Instagram post here:

Fans react to Baskemouth's post

Netizens reacted after seeing the post made by the funny man. Here are comments about it below:

@jacobenamaye commented:

"Press their neck make dem no fit talk wetin dey their mind."

@done_deal_2025 shared:

"Are they siblings? Didn't know she is related to Basket mouth."

@siyobosa stated:

"So this thing true true let you do? Na wah. Couple goals."

@mizvick reacted:

"The wind beneath my wings!!! We just started!."

@sodiqademola_ said:

"This thing don dey resemble truth o. This your drip na best eve."

@otfnhs stated:

"A ghetto love story stay winning. Just come out and tell us clearly what is happening between the two of you. You are adults, it is allowed."

Basketmouth's ex-wife reacts to message from admirer

Legit.ng had reported that Elsie, Basketmouth's former wife, had cried out with the kind of messages she gets from men willing to date her.

In a post she made, she noted that her direct message was only opened for business and any other thing apart from that was not welcomed.

She begged them in the name of God to stop sending her messages, as they are clogging her direct message on social media

