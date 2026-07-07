A Nigerian lady moved people to tears as she narrated the circumstances surrounding her mother’s health

She shared how she donated her kidney to her mother years after the latter had her first kidney transplant

Many who came across her video shared their thoughts on the lady shared their thoughts on her story

A Nigerian lady named Blissful took to social media to share how she donated her kidney to her mother.

She narrated the circumstances surrounding her mother’s health and why she took that decision.

Nigerian Lady Donates Kidney to Mother Battling Organ Failure For 2nd Time, Shares Emotional Story

Source: TikTok

Lady donates kidney to mother, shares story

Identified as @heyblissful_ on TikTok, the lady said that her mother had her first kidney transplant 17 years ago.

She added that her mum was, in October 2024, misdiagnosed with the last stage of renal kidney failure and was forced to begin dialysis again.

She showed how her mother’s physical appearance changed in four months.

Nigerian Lady Donates Kidney to Mother Battling Organ Failure For 2nd Time, Shares Emotional Story

Source: TikTok

The lady narrated:

“When she wasn’t getting better, she was moved from Owerri to Abuja, and that was when we found out that the hospital that misdiagnosed her was using a very bad dialysis machine.”

Sharing why she decided to donate her kidney to her mum, she said:

“When the only option was transplant, I decided to do it. I was privileged to do it. This was a very small price to pay for my mum’s life. Even when my mum was very sick, she was also giving me money. That was how much my mum was a present mum.”

Watch the TikTik video below:

Reactions as lady donates kidney to mum

DESIGN BY FAVOUR✂️🧵🪡(AGBOR)

My mom will not allow me, she will say i should go and live my life and she has live her own life

Candi Sophia 💕💕

Please sister if someone donate to another won’t it affect the donor or affect the person in future

Signout Vendor In ikorodu

Hi stranger, I know you don’t know me, but I want to say that I love you and I pray God keep both you and your mom happy in Jesus name! Thank you for being amazing and sharing this with us 😍. You’re so amazing

Lovy Hair Boss

God,this made me tear up, I must commend you girl I love you endlessly for this price you paid

Oma

My mum won’t accept it from me . This is what love is, knowing I am young and she wouldn’t like any of her child life to be in danger.

ALAGA IN ABEOKUTA|IBADAN|LAGOS

Pls take good care of your one kidney 🙏by eating healthy, I pray God be with you all the days of your life💖send you hugs and wish you all the best life has to offer

TODDLER MOM/CONTENT CREATOR

May you forever be blessed and may God grant her good health , you’re a super human and I’m so proud of you

Lady surprises mum with plane trip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady surprised her mum who escorted her to the airport for a trip, and her mother’s reaction melted hearts.

The woman had innocently escorted her daughter to the airport and got inside the plane with her. When she realised her daughter’s surprise, she wept tears of joy, as it was her first time flying in the air.

Source: Legit.ng