The former president of America, Donald Trump’s fourth child, Tiffany, is set to tie the knot with her Nigerian-bred beau, Michael Boulous

Boulous who is a naturalised Nigerian citizen, was raised in the West African country where his family’s business is based

The couple are reportedly going to tie the knot on November 12 at Donald Trump’s lavish Palm Beach in Florida

Tiffany Trump, the fourth child of former American president, Donald Trump, has caught the attention of many over her relationship with Nigerian-bred Michael Boulous.

Tiffany and Michael are getting set to walk down the aisle on November 12, at a beautiful ceremony in Florida.

Tiffany Trump to marry Nigerian-bred boo Michael Boulous in Palm Beach. Photos: @tiffanytrump, @michaelboulous

Source: Instagram

Michael Boulous, who is of Lebanese and French descent is a naturalised Nigerian and was raised in Lagos where his family’s business is based. According to reports, he studied at the American International School in Lagos.

The 24-year-old’s wealthy parents also run a multibillion-dollar conglomerate that deals in vehicles, equipment, retail and construction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His mother, Sarah Boulous, is also a popular humanitarian and the founder of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria.

Nigerians react to news of Michael Boulous and Tiffany Trump’s engagement

Read what some Nigerians had to say about Tiffany’s relationship with Nigerian-bred Michael below:

jnrpope:

"Nigeria to d world."

efe_kylian_pappi:

"The point of this message...the rich always marries the rich."

_smiles_xo:

"Some people are lucky with this marriage thing oo "

goldfishwendy:

"So trump with all his hatred for Nigeria the daughter don dey marry naturalized Nigerian omo fear Lebanese people them dey see far money marrying money inside life SCOA motors and bolous na your mate these people have been in Nigeria for God knows when an them dey even understand Yoruba and Igbo Dey speak am sef."

temidayoogedengbe:

"Shey you see life now, up on how that man disliked Nigeria/Nigerians, his daughter is marrying a Naija breed man. In this life, make person no dey throw stones, e fit meet your relatives"

hillaryababa:

"You all screaming he is not a Nigerian , I’m sure If you grew up in US and acquired citizenship by Naturalization, you will argue with anyone that says you are not American. Since it is US citizenship , you definitely want it . Allow the man, he is a Nigerian by Naturalization just like most of you wants to be Americans."

Trump's daughter engaged

In related news, Legit.ng reported in 2021 on Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulous' engagement.

An excited Tiffany had taken to her Instagram page of over a million followers to share the good news. According to the message shared, Boulos proposed to the 27-year-old in the White House.

To announce her engagement to Boulos who has been described as a 'billionaire heir' by Vanity Fair, Tiffany appeared in a knee-length black dress with puffy short sleeves while flaunting her studded ring.

Source: Legit.ng