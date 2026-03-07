The Ooni of Ife has been conferred with the title "Emperor of Yoruba Kings in Africa and the Diaspora" by Yoruba traditional rulers under the Apapo Oba Yoruba in Africa and the Diaspora

The prestigious recognition was presented to the monarch at his palace in Ile-Ife, following the decision by traditional rulers in the Benin Republic who described him as a unifying symbol

The title honours the Ooni's efforts in promoting Yoruba culture, heritage and unity among descendants across Africa and the diaspora, reaffirming his position as the natural father of the Yoruba race

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has been officially honoured with the title “Emperor of Yoruba Kings in Africa and the Diaspora.”

The recognition was conferred on Friday, March 6, 2026, at the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, by Yoruba traditional rulers under the umbrella of Apapo Oba Yoruba in Africa and the Diaspora (AOYAD).

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, receives the prestigious Emperor of Yoruba Kings title from traditional rulers in Benin Republic. Photo: ooniadimulaife/theyorubatimes

Source: Instagram

The honour was given to acknowledge his role in promoting unity, culture, and heritage among Yoruba people across Africa and beyond.

Role of AOYAD in the recognition of Ooni

The announcement was made through a statement issued by the Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni’s Palace, Moses Olafare, PM News reported.

According to the statement, the title was presented by AOYAD, a body of Yoruba monarchs from different countries.

The group’s president, Adehoumi Kiffouli, who is also the traditional ruler of Illaso Kingdom in the Benin Republic, described the Ooni as a central figure who continues to unite Yoruba descendants globally.

Why the title was conferred on Ooni of Ife

Adehoumi Kiffouli explained that the recognition was a way of appreciating the Ooni’s consistent efforts in strengthening Yoruba identity and cultural revival.

He noted that the monarch has shown exemplary leadership by encouraging cooperation among Yoruba traditional institutions beyond national borders.

According to him, the title reaffirms the Ooni’s historic and spiritual position as the natural father and rallying point of the Yoruba race worldwide.

Ooni of Ife’s response to the honour

In his remarks, Oba Ogunwusi expressed deep gratitude to the Benin Republic traditional rulers and AOYAD for the honour.

He stated that the recognition was not just for him as an individual but for the entire Yoruba people.

The Ooni of Ife emphasised that the new title would further energise efforts to promote unity, cultural preservation, and socio-economic collaboration among Yoruba communities both in Africa and across the diaspora.

Call for continued unity among Yoruba rulers

The Ooni also highlighted the importance of cooperation among Yoruba-speaking traditional rulers.

He emphasised that unity remains the greatest strength of the Yoruba people and urged monarchs to continue working together to protect and advance the collective heritage of the race.

Yoruba traditional rulers in Benin Republic honour Ooni of Ife with Emperor title for promoting culture and unity across Africa and diaspora. Photo: theyorubatimes

Source: Instagram

Ooni of Ife launches OJAJA Soft Drinks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, officially launched OJAJA Soft Drinks in Nigeria, presenting it as a healthier alternative to imported sodas.

He revealed that the mission of the unveiling was to promote self-sufficiency, encourage the use of local ingredients, and reduce dependence on foreign products. The monarch explained that the brand was created to support African innovation and provide consumers with beverages that are both nutritious and culturally rooted.

The Ooni called on youth, entrepreneurs and investors to support indigenous innovation and help advance African enterprise.

Source: Legit.ng