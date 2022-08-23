Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli recently visited her colleague Alexx Ekubo’s new home before he travelled to Canada

Oboli shared a video that showed the exotic cars at Alexx’s house as she expressed pride in the actor and also prayed for him

The video, which has since gone viral, has stirred reactions from fans and followers of the movie stars, with some questioning the source of Alexx’s wealth

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has shared a video from her visit to Alexx Ekubo’s new home with his friend and actor IK in attendance.

Omoni, who was surprised to see the exotic rides at Alexx’s home, expressed pride in him as she went on to pray for him.

Omoni Oboli shares video from her visit to Alexx Ekubo's house. Credit: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on her page, the actress wrote:

“I went to see my bro @alexxekubo before he went and became Odogwu of Canada I’m so proud of you Alexx! I was smiling throughout my hangout with you! May God continue to prosper you and make His face to shine upon you! This new crib will bring many more after it’s kind. This will be the least in your portfolio Love you bro ❤️.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail video of exotic rides at Alexx Ekubo’s house

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jetprints_ng:

"Hmmm, actors earn this much?"

thegirl_ifyy:

"So money dey acting true true."

usmanashafe:

"Alex has something else he’s doing apart from movie?."

iva_brown_liquor:

"They won’t see this now o Later they will say male celebrities aren’t winning."

vheeny_:

"So na Nollywood give this boi money abi...? Money dey film o."

foloflow:

"Male actors no Dey loud their wealth Na No cast the young man."

Alexx Ekubo takes possession of new smart home

The month of August 2022 started in a new dimension for Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo as he took possession of a new smart home.

The excited actor took to his social media timeline to share a video of the new house, which comes with luxurious interior designs.

Alexx, in a short caption, also thanked God for the new gift while adding that he’s grateful.

