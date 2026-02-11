Nigerian Afrobeats star Mr Eazi has left fans in stitches after sharing a video showing off his grey hairs and reintroducing himself

The 34-year-old demanded a new title, emphasising that the grey hair sets him apart from his peers and proves he's no longer on the same level as others his age

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions, with some playfully mocking his demand for a title, while others praised him for owning his grey hair with confidence and humour

Nigerian Afrobeats star Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi, has stirred reactions online after showing off his grey hairs in a playful video.

The 34-year-old singer recorded himself inside his car, removing his cap to reveal strands of silver while explaining that the change marks a new stage of maturity.

He told fans that from now on, his name should be addressed with a formal title of respect.

In the clip, Mr Eazi gestured emphatically as he pointed out that the greying hair sets him apart from his peers.

He stated that the visible signs of ageing mean he is no longer on the same level as others his age, and he wants that difference acknowledged whenever his name is mentioned.

In a humorous tone, the singer told fans to add honourifics to his name and address him as "sir Eazi" henceforth, as he sees the silver strands as a symbol of growth.

"Now you guys have to add 'sir' to my name because I'm not anybody's mate. Look at this. No be small thing. So when you see me now, say, 'sir Eazi'"

Mr Eazi rose to fame with hits such as Skin Tight and Pour Me Water, which earned him international recognition. Beyond music, he has built a reputation as a songwriter and entrepreneur.

In 2025, he married actress and fashion influencer Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, in a series of private ceremonies held in Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland.

Watch Mr Eazi's video below:

Nigerians react to Mr Eazi's grey hair video

@NaijaGistRoom said:

"Very normal, honestly. Managing businesses across Africa comes with real pressure and responsibility grey hair is just part of the journey. It's not about age, it's about experience, leadership, and carrying weight. Big respect to him for owning it and still moving forward confidently."

@Askelytics commented:

"It is always too easy for Eazi to turn every banter to ease 😂😂 Soft life. Na poor man dy worry and angry."

@SultanOfCrypto_ wrote:

"Grey hair no be knighthood 😂 Respect is earned, not demanded. If you have to announce 'sir,' then you're still everybody's mate. On a lighter note though 😂"

@Alakatunde reacted:

"If na poor man get this sudden gray hair.. them go say na poverty stress😂😂 what is the cause of this one now?🤷‍♀️"

@ahmedkutigi1 said:

"This looks like the harmattan effect on your hair. Grey hair usually shows some level of maturity in men. I don't see it here."

@FearlessKing556 commented:

"Sir no be mate again ooo🤣🤣 Grey hair wey fine pass some people black hair😂"

