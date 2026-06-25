The US government says citizens owing more than $2,500 in child support debt may be denied a passport or have an existing one revoked

Americans affected by the policy must clear their outstanding obligations before becoming eligible for full passport services

Citizens overseas whose passports are revoked may qualify for limited-validity travel documents to return directly to the United States

American citizens seeking a passport have been reminded that unpaid child support obligations could prevent them from obtaining or retaining the travel document.

The United States Department of State, in a fresh update on social media, said individuals owing significant child support arrears may be denied a passport or have an existing one revoked under federal regulations.

US to start revoking passports of Americans with significant outstanding child support debt. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The measure is being implemented in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Authorities said the restriction applies to citizens whose outstanding child support debt exceeds $2,500.

Who can lose passport eligibility?

According to US government guidelines, applicants with unpaid child support above the stipulated threshold are not eligible for a new passport until the debt is settled.

The State Department also warned that valid passports can be withdrawn from holders who fall within the affected category. Notices of revocation are sent directly to the individual through email or the mailing address linked to their most recent passport application.

Officials advised affected citizens to contact the relevant state child support agency to arrange repayment and resolve any outstanding obligations.

What happens after debt repayment?

Government procedures require states to notify the Department of Health and Human Services once payments have been made. HHS then updates its records and informs the State Department that the individual is eligible once again for passport services.

However, authorities noted that the verification process may take between two and three weeks before a passport application can proceed.

Citizens owing more than $2,500 in child support debt may be denied a passport. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Applicants who have already submitted passport requests must still complete the repayment process before their applications can be finalised.

What if the passport holder is abroad?

The State Department said Americans outside the country whose passports are revoked because of unpaid child support can seek assistance from the nearest US embassy or consulate.

In such circumstances, eligible individuals may receive a limited-validity passport that allows direct travel back to the United States.

"The Department of State, in coordination with @HHSGov, is revoking passports of Americans with significant outstanding child support debt."

The department added that a full-validity passport can only be obtained after the outstanding debt has been cleared and eligibility restored through the established federal process.

Yahoo Boys: American woman shares experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an American woman recounted how two 'Yahoo Boys' duped her of significant sums in romance scams, despite her ongoing admiration for Nigerian men.

In a viral video, she detailed her encounters, revealing how the scammers manipulated her emotions and finances.

She displayed the young Nigerian's picture and the one he used for his unsuspecting victims.

US seeks to strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

In a previously published report, United States authorities have moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

Prosecutors alleged that the status was obtained through deception and deliberate concealment of criminal conduct. The complaint was lodged on Wednesday at the US District Court in Baltimore, Maryland.

Source: Legit.ng