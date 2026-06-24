Professor Suleiman Aruwa carries the conviction that knowledge is not an end in itself but a force for transformation.

It is this belief that has guided his decade-long career in teaching and leadership, ensuring that every moment becomes part of a larger mission to leave an indelible mark of progress on institutions and society.

Guided by knowledge and numbers, Aruwa achieves global recognition while leaving institutions stronger through knowledge and leadership. Photo credit: Suleiman Aruwa

Source: Original

The globally respected scholar’s path was defined early by a fascination with numbers and their power to tell stories of trust and stewardship.

He told Legit.ng:

“I was drawn to accounting because it is fundamentally about trust, stewardship, and accountability. Beyond numbers, it tells the story of how resources are managed and whether institutions are serving the public interest.”

The distinguished intellectual studied accounting at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, before completing a doctorate at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna. By 2002, he was already teaching as a Graduate Assistant, beginning a journey that would see him rise to full professor in 2014.

Building Institutions

Beyond teaching, the highly successful academician has been a builder of institutions. He served as Dean of Postgraduate Studies, Dean of Administration, and Head of Departments at Nasarawa State University. He pioneered the Entrepreneurship Development Centre and the Governmental and Financial Accounting Research Centre, both of which continue to shape the academic landscape in Nigeria.

His leadership also extended to the financial sector where he chaired the NSUK Microfinance Bank Ltd and directed consultancies. He is currently a member of the Governing Councils and Boards of several distinguished institutions, including the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, ANAN University, Kwall (ANUK), the Association of Forensic Accounting Researchers (AFAR), the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (CIFCFEN), and the Nigerian Accounting Association (NAA).

In retrospect, Professor Aruwa acknowledged the arduous task of balancing academia and family, adding that he achieved this “through discipline, faith, careful planning, and a strong support system.”

“Family has always reminded me that leadership and professional success must be rooted in responsibility, love, and service,” he said.

The most difficult moments, he admitted, came when pursuing reforms that challenged entrenched practices but they were overcome through patience, consultation, resilience, and a “commitment to doing what was right rather than what was easy.”

The internationally acclaimed educator also has a simple but profound guiding principle. To use “knowledge, integrity, and service to leave every person, institution, and society better than you found them.” In a country where public trust in institutions is eroding fast, the idea of service rooted in integrity carries weight.

Professor Aruwa inspires transformation through knowledge, integrity, and service. Photo credit: Suleiman Aruwa

Source: Original

Future of Accounting

Across Africa, accounting is evolving rapidly. The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) has emphasised the growing importance of digital tools and sustainability reporting. Research shows that Nigeria still lags in digital adoption compared with global and regional peers. According to Global Digital Insight, internet adoption in Nigeria stood at only 45.5% in late 2025, and social media use reached just 20% of the population, showing significant gaps in access and usage.

Speaking on the future of accounting, Aruwa sees the shift clearly:

“Accounting will become more digital, data-driven and strategic in the next 10 years. Accountants will increasingly serve as advisers, risk managers, forensic investigators, sustainability specialists, and interpreters of data for better decision‑making.”

He believes that Nigerian universities must modernize curricula, strengthen practical learning, invest in research and digital infrastructure, and build stronger industry partnerships to better prepare graduates for global competitiveness.

“Graduates need technical competence, creativity, integrity, communication skills, and global awareness,” he said.

On economic stability in Nigeria, the professor’s prescription is direct: “Nigeria needs stronger digital public financial management systems, transparent budgeting, effective procurement controls, improved revenue mobilisation, responsible debt management, timely audits, and greater accountability for public resources.”

In a nation striving to build resilient systems, Professor Aruwa hopes his legacy will be one of strengthening institutions and inspiring ethical leadership.

“I hope to be remembered for contributing to the strengthening of institutions, promoting ethical leadership, advancing accounting education, and inspiring younger generations to serve with competence and integrity.”

Source: Legit.ng