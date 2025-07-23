Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido heated up the internet recently after the latter decided to throw shades

It all started when the Morayo hitmaker took to his X platform to hail himself as the “biggest” in the game

The Father of twins immediately seeing the tweet made a counter post, igniting reactions from fans and netizens

Afrobeats musicians Wizkid and Davido have subtly renewed their long-running feud on social media platform X (previously Twitter).

On Tuesday, July 22, Wizkid made a post claiming that he was the "Biggest 🦅”, hence the best in the Nigerian music industry.

Davido reignites beef with rival Wizkid. Credit: @davido, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, Davido responded with a satirical message, mimicking Wizkid's tweet and saying, "For your parlour." He then shared a link detailing his professional accomplishments, reaffirming his domination in the business.

In another post, Davido said, "I need a cane," a cryptic statement that has sparked a variety of interpretations among fans and followers.

See their tweets below:

See Davido's tweet below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, shared details of what he thought about his colleague Davido and competing with him.

This was after Wizkid, in a series of new tweets, lambasted his perceived rival David Adeleke, aka Davido, for the latest single he teased and gave him a new name, “Frogido” This came after the former DMW executive hinted at sharing some juicy news with his fans via his Twitter page.

Wizkid's post on Elon Musk's X triggers Davido. Credit: @wizkidayo, @davido

Source: Instagram

His post caused backlash from naysayers as it collided with that of his industry rival Wizkid, who also planned to release new music on October 1, 2024. The Superstar crooner also explained why he doesn't see Davido as a competition.

Davido and Wizkid’s tweets trend on X

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@BENNY7GG said:

"na only twitter you fit dey talk this one. oya use am go on tour make we see nau. 😂"

world champion said:

"If davido post metal una go dey cry. Una no sabi the meaning of “biggest 🦅."

@iam_fantom said:

"@wizkidayo baba you no try o. You no tweet since, na now wey i don place bet on you say you no go tweet 4 times this week you go come dey tweet every second😭😭."

@heisbiodun said:

"Na wizkid dey this sub."

@DanielRegha said:

"Davido your uncle's govt just endorsed Tinubu's led administration. And we all know Nigeria has never been this difficult for the masses. What says you now?"

@skidy_jay said:

"TikTok for no dey talk when artist dey talk. You wey never get one ft single you drop album 😭😭 wizkid cancel show cus of him new baby morayo. You dey sell out 2k capacity for 10k capacity 😭😂."

@abazwhyllzz said:

"Idolo abeg make I do the flogging for you,you no need stress yourself them too small for you."

@ConfidenceBrig5 wrote:

"What of Grammy i actually cried when i saw the photo of you cleaning their chairs just to go back home with nothing 💔."

Burna Boy reacts to Wizzy, OBO drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the feud between Davido and Wizkid attracted the attention of tons of social media users, including Burna Boy.

Recall that it all began on October 2, when Wizkid started hurling abusive words at Davido, his craft, and, by extension, his family.

Davido's industry rival, Burna Boy, reacted to the online commotion, sparking even more comments on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng