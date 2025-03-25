Nigerian preacher, Pastor Femi Lazarus, has finally explained the reason behind his $150 ministry school fees

The man of God was forced to explain social media after one of his followers questioned him about it amid his argument with Timi Dakolo

Pastor Femi Lazarus’ explanation soon made the rounds on social media, and it raised mixed feelings from Nigerians

Nigerian preacher Pastor Femi Lazarus, has explained why his ministry school costs $150 for interested parties.

Recall that the discussion about Femi Lazarus’ ministry school fees started after he called out gospel singers for charging churches to perform, and singer Timi Dakolo countered him by revealing that he also charges a $150 fee to learn ministry.

This ministry fees disclosure sparked a big debate on social media, with netizens taking sides on the matter and some of them trying to guess the reason behind Pastor Femi Lazarus’ action.

Nigerians react as Pastor Femi Lazarus explains why his ministry school fees is $150. Photos: @femilazarus1

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the Light Nation Global Church founder finally explained why there was a $150 fee for his ministry school.

A curious fan, @deeemaths on Instagram, had asked Pastor Femi Lazarus the reason for the fee and he responded by saying that it is a school. The preacher also directed the person asking the question to the link in his bio for registration.

The fan asked:

“But you charge $150 for a school of ministry ? Please can you shed more light on it sir ? Is it thought it's ministry?”

Pastor Femi Lazarus responded:

“@deeemaths yes o, it is a school. Link is in my bio.”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Screenshot as Pastor Femi Lazarus explains $150 ministry school fees. Photo: @femilazarus1

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Pastor Femi Lazarus explains $150 fee

Pastor Femi Lazarus’ explanation for putting a $150 fee on his ministry school went viral, and it raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of them were not satisfied with the preacher’s explanation:

Posh_andy said:

“It’s like school of medicine. You pay to study right? When you graduate as a doctor would you treat for free??? Music minister sometimes pay to improve their craft.”

Msbee_starrplus said:

“This one loud.”

Reenxpropertiesandtravels wrote:

“At this point you all should give up to Jehovah's witnesses, they re the once that didn't monetize the kingdom message.”

Alvenaode said:

“Honesty this is embarrassing to the body of Christ very embarrassing.”

Iampecubills wrote:

“So how do you expect him to pay the teachers???”

Lemonisblessed wrote:

“What is school of ministry? Did Jesus or the apostles start any school ?? What are they teaching there that’s not from the Bible? You pay money to learn the Bible?”

Mama_dee2.0 wrote:

“They also collect money to be guest preacher, wetin we go call that one 😂.”

Bukola_bbaby said:

“Daddyfreeze don see topic finally 😂.”

We_research4you said:

“Both of them have valid points! To each their own because heavenly race is a personal race! Meanwhile we write academic projects, assignments, thesis, dissertations, statement of purpose.”

Peaceifunanya said:

“The school too shld be free without charges , it is also the word of given to us freely by God , why shld I pay to listen to it.”

M_f_concept wrote:

“At d end of the day all na for business 😂.”

Filmmaker shares how Femi Lazarus charges N7500 on Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian filmmaker, Serah Donald Onyeachor, reacted to Pastor Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo’s online debate.

The Nollywood filmmaker posted a screenshot of Pastor Femi Lazarus charging a monthly Instagram subscription fee of N7900 for his IG followers to access more of his content.

According to her, everyone should be left alone for their reward to be in heaven while they charge their necessary fees here on earth. She told churches to build schools their congregation could afford and for pastors to stop moving around with security.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng