Filmmaker Serah Donald has lent her voice to the debate between Pastor Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo over gospel singers charging a fee

The filmmaker condemned the pastor for also charging an Instagram subscription fee of N7900 on his page

This disclosure went viral online shortly after Timi Dakolo disclosed that Femi Lazarus also charges $150 for his ministry school

Nigerian filmmaker, Serah Donald Onyeachor, has reacted to Pastor Femi Lazarus and Timi Dakolo’s online debate.

Recall that the discussion about gospel singers charging a fee went viral after Pastor Femi Lazarus condemned the musicians for wanting the church to pay when they were invited to perform.

This argument opened a can of worms against Pastor Femi Lazarus after singer Timi Dakolo responded to him and revealed that the preacher was also charging $150 for his ministry school.

Shortly after Timi Dakolo shared information about Pastor Femi Lazarus’ ministry school, filmmaker Serah Donald also shared her findings with Nigerians.

The Nollywood filmmaker posted a screenshot of Pastor Femi Lazarus charging a monthly Instagram subscription fee of N7900 for his IG followers to access more of his content.

Serah Donald accompanied the screenshot with a caption condemning the pastor for charging a monthly Instagram subscription fee while blasting gospel singers for having a fee.

According to her, everyone should be left alone for their reward to be in heaven while they charge their necessary fees here on earth. She told churches to build schools their congregation could afford and for pastors to stop moving around with security.

Serah Donald concluded that once Pastor Femi Lazarus’ church stops receiving tithes and offerings, they can revisit the conversation.

In her words:

“Your pastor is charging for Instagram monthly subscriptions, but a gospel artist can't have a fee. Make all of us reward dey heaven. Build schools that the congregation can afford.

"Stop with the private jets and bodyguards. Your church doesn't receive tithes and offerings, right? Then you can reopen the conversation.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Reactions as filmmaker slams Femi Lazarus

Serah Donald’s message to Pastor Femi Lazarus amid his argument with Timi Dakolo gained momentum on social media. Nigerians were divided and took sides on the matter:

Emmanuelossai_ said:

“This is such a flawed and imbalanced comparison. How are they the same?”

The_main_man001 said:

“BODY OF CHRIST never rest since Jan 1st😂.”

Iamdrsoul wrote:

“Omo this matter go long😂.”

Uzy_nze said:

“Aunty rest they are not fighting !!!”

martins.no wrote:

“Is double standards when u condemn gospel ministers/artistes and support pastors, most of your clergy men doesn't practice true Christianity but y'al supports them blindly, pastors collects tithes, seeds, Flys on private jets.”

Nosahomoruyi wrote:

“He, without sin, cast the first stone…”

Zpeartie said:

“Hypocrisy is the common watch word for Nigerians. They see no wrong in the way pastors they hold in high regard makes money, but they question another for making theirs. Every one is blessed with a gift and such blessings paves way and even a source of income for them. You have no right to want ministers to not charge for their ministration and you as a pastor receive money through tithes, offerings, teaching schools, social media monetization. If you genuinely wanted to do these to spread the word money shouldn't be attached to them. Do freely so you'll be rewarded. I don't like when people speak because it doesn't favor them,but do same when if favors them.”

Olowoone wrote:

“Anyone that cannot pay a music minister's basic expenses should use his or her church local choir, actually I don't support the outrageous billings but a moderate one is perfect.”

Its.n.g.o.z.i wrote:

“That's social media not church…”

Femi Lazarus finally makes peace with Timi Dakolo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian pastor, Femi Lazarus, finally conceded in his argument with singer, Timi Dakolo, to the surprise of some netizens.

Shortly after Timi Dakolo shared details about Femi Lazarus’ ministry school, the pastor took to social media to finally make amends.

The preacher called Timi Dakolo a legend who deserves his flowers while agreeing that the RnB singer was right with his concerns.

