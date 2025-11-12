Governor Amuneke released a new skit shortly after Nyesom Wike's dramatic confrontation with military officer Yerima in Abuja

The hilarious video captures the skit maker confronting an officer who refuses him access to a room

In reaction, Nigerians shared their observations and linked it to Wike and Yerima's viral confrontation

Popular skit maker Kevin Chinedu Arua, better known as Kevinblak and famous for his Governor Amuneke character, has broken his silence amid the viral confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and military officer Ahmad Yerima in Abuja.

Governor Amuneke took a aim at the viral confrontation between Wike and Yerima in a new skit.

Recall that the clash occurred when Wike was refused access to a disputed plot of land allegedly linked to former Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (rtd).

Wike was visibly angered by the military officer for failing to obey his directive and lashed out, saying:

“Shut up! Keep quiet! You are a fool. When I graduated, you were still in primary school… You send soldiers to intimidate whom? We are all from this country… If not for the CDS who spoke to me, you would have to kill everybody here.”

Governor Amuneke remakes Wike, officer's video

On Wednesday, November 12, Amuneke, who makes skits mainly satire that mirrors the government not just in Nigeria but across Africa, shared a funny video of himself and an officer.

The short skit captured the exchange between Amuneke and the officer who refused him access to the room, a similar scenario to that of Wike and officer Yerima.

Governor Amuneke's skit is shown below:

Comments about Amuneke's skit

Some netizens shared their observations, claiming that Governor Amuneke attempted to mimic Nyesom Wike's skit. Read the comments below:

gentinnozoe said:

"Is the wike voice for me."

victordmaverick commented:

"You tried to Mimic the voice but my brother you see that voice you attempted to mimic, it’s a voice of a drunk."

mr.commonsense_ said:

"My problem be say, what of the video you be done plan to post before this yesterday incidence."

betheltechsolutions commented:

"This guy can never run out of contents because na everyday our politician dey release new drama."

obi_sabi said:

"Those men actually lives in fear, but na ode youths they the always meet, make they meet our type one day, no matter your office, we go office you."

madukamusic commented:

"Wike deserves what he got.. But that boy will not act like that if the FCT minister happens to be a northerner."

arthurbillboard said:

"Governor Amuneke, is this the tone of your voice or is my ears paining me?"

official_licence7 reacted:

"Which one is….. “You know you are normally the Oppressor but it appears that you are the one being oppressed” Wike no go like that part oh."

Femi Jacobs reacts to Wike's viral video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Jacobs joined many Nigerians in reacting to the dramatic confrontation between Wike and a military officer, Ahmad Yerima.

The Nollywood actor commented on the military officer's response, expressing how proud he was of the officer.

He also advised his followers to take a cue from the military officer on how to respond to bullies.

