The UK government outlines statutory maternity leave entitlements for eligible pregnant employees working in the country

Eligible employees can receive Statutory Maternity Pay for up to 39 weeks, with the first 6 weeks paid at 90% of average weekly earnings

Employment rights including pay, holidays and the right to return to a job are protected throughout the entire maternity leave period

Pregnant women working in the United Kingdom are entitled to three key statutory benefits under the country's employment framework, and the details are more generous than many workers may realise.

The UK government's official guidance on Statutory Maternity Pay and Leave sets out exactly what eligible employees can expect from their employers during pregnancy and after childbirth.

UK government speaks about eligible pregnant employees. Photo credit: @d3sign/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Statutory Maternity Leave

The first major entitlement is Statutory Maternity Leave, which allows eligible employees to take up to 52 weeks away from work.

This period is split into two phases: the first 26 weeks, referred to as Ordinary Maternity Leave, and the remaining 26 weeks, known as Additional Maternity Leave.

Leave can begin as early as 11 weeks before the expected week of childbirth. However, employees must take at minimum two weeks off following the birth, or four weeks for those working in factory settings.

If a baby arrives earlier than expected, maternity leave begins automatically the day after the birth.

Statutory Maternity Pay and Protected Rights

The second benefit is Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP), which eligible employees can receive for up to 39 weeks. During the first six weeks, the payment equals 90% of the employee's average weekly earnings before tax.

For the remaining 33 weeks, the amount is either £187.18 or 90% of average weekly earnings, whichever figure is lower. Tax and National Insurance deductions still apply.

It is worth noting that employers who operate a company maternity scheme may offer payments above these statutory amounts.

The third entitlement covers employment rights. Throughout the entire period of maternity leave, an employee's core workplace rights remain fully intact. This includes the right to continue receiving pay, to accrue holiday entitlement, and to return to their job once the leave period ends.

Notably, the law requires employers to keep paying SMP even in cases where they cease trading during that time.

Nigerian lady delivers baby in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who went to the UK to give birth shared her experience in a video that went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the lady said everyone was asking about the gender of the baby as well as the delivery date.

Source: Legit.ng