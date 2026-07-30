Peller officially confirmed Fuji singer Malaika as the performer for his white wedding scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2026

The content creator revealed the booking was driven by his mother, describing her as Malaika's number one fan

Peller visited Malaika's office alongside content creator Tunde Perry to finalise the arrangement ahead of the ceremony

Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller has finally revealed who will be setting the mood at his highly anticipated white wedding this Saturday, and it's a choice straight from his mother's heart.

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, July 30, 2026, Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat, was filmed visiting the office of popular Fuji musician Sulaimon Alao Adekunle, better known as Malaika, alongside fellow TikTok content creator Tunde Perry.

Peller unveils the musician chosen to perform at his highly anticipated white wedding with Jarvis. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

The visit served as an official confirmation that Malaika would perform at the Saturday wedding reception.

Addressing the singer directly during the visit, Peller made it clear that the decision was deeply personal.

"Saturday, e don be. My mama is your number 1 fan. My mummy love you (Malaika) like mad. Because of my mama, na why I said I want you," he said.

Peller and Jarvis's journey to the altar

Peller and his bride, Elizabeth Aminata, widely known as Jarvis, first caught each other's attention during TikTok live sessions in 2023.

Their on-screen chemistry gradually evolved into a full-blown romance that drew millions of followers.

The couple formalised their union with a bride price ceremony in Jarvis's hometown of Benin City in June 2026, followed by a civil court wedding in Lagos on July 29, 2026.

The white wedding on Saturday is expected to be one of the most talked-about influencer events of the year.

Attendance at the celebration is tied to the purchase of official aso-ebi fabrics, adding an exclusive feel to the occasion.

Watch Peller confirm Malaika as his wedding performer in the video below:

Fans react to Peller's announcement of Malaika booking

The announcement has drawn widespread reaction online, with many fans weighing in on everything from the music choice to Tunde Perry's role in making the booking happen.

@johnny30147 wrote:

"This is his marriage na just pure content, na like this person wey wan marry Dey do?"

@KamcyGodwin commented:

"So Peller no fit bring wiz kid or burna boy to perform"

@larbyclassy4 said:

"Tunde Perry dey for peller. The guy na good guy. But will peller even be serious in marriage?"

@Alhassa06694787 reacted:

"God connect me with the people with grace and let me be great as well. Like play, like play! Peller requested from Tunde Perry to ensure Malaika perform on his wedding and within a few days, Grace made Tunde Perry to succeed on Peller request. CONGRATULATIONS JARPEL."

@ayinde_adedokun noted:

"Tunde Perry nah lowkey a big influencer, the man sabi people 👏"

@ChiefPappy007 shared:

"See as I dey smile watching the video, it's a big day ahead for the couples. Congratulations to them"

Peller reveals the entertainer selected to perform at his upcoming white wedding, sparking excitement among fans. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller questions legal warning at court wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller formalised his union with Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, also called Jarvis, in a statutory court wedding ahead of their August 1 celebration.

During the ceremony, the registrar cautioned the couple about the legal consequences of violating marriage terms, including a five-year prison sentence for bigamy.

Peller questioned why prison should be linked to love, expressing his surprise at such a law.

Source: Legit.ng