Olamide revealed that he is entering a deeply personal phase focused on self-growth and emotional clarity

The YBNL boss reflected on years spent uplifting others while running his own career side-by-side

Fans revisited his legacy as he explains why it’s finally time to prioritize himself 100 per cent

Nigerian rap icon and YBNL founder, Olamide Adedeji, has shared a rare and deeply personal reflection about where he currently stands in life.

In an interview with Flow 98.7 FM, the award-winning rapper revealed that he has entered a season of intentional self-prioritisation after years of carrying both his own career and the careers of dozens of young artists on his shoulders.

Olamide explained that he has spent his entire career balancing two worlds: building himself and building others.

Olamide says that he is entering a deeply personal phase. Photos: @olamide/IG.

Source: Instagram

He stated:

“Right now, I’m at the phase in my life where I’m really trying to give myself undivided attention."

For many fans, the statement hits differently, considering Olamide’s reputation for being one of Nigeria’s most generous gatekeepers.

But for the first time, the rapper admits he is stepping back from that long-held role.

He added:

“All my life I’ve been trying to be there for people and also trying to do my stuff. But right now, I’m really just trying to focus on myself 100 per cent."

Through YBNL, Olamide has shaped one of the most impactful movements in modern Afrobeats. His imprint has launched or elevated the careers of Lil Kesh, Young Jonn, Pheelz, Fireboy DML, Lyta, Asake, and Adekunle Gold

And that’s just from the artists he signed.

Outside the label, Olamide gave breakout-level exposure to newcomers simply by featuring them on his songs, features that turned into nationwide hits.

Names like Zlatan, Naira Marley, Portable, Bella Shmurda, and several others experienced massive boosts through his platform, co-sign, or collaborative energy.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Olamide's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@SKayMelody wrote:

"Baba is back Oya let's go there I want to check something"

@AkinolaPeter said:

"That's what we your fans wanted"

@musiClover23:

“Finally! Baddo deserves to focus on himself after lifting so many artistes for years 🙌🏾

@naijabeatsfan:

“This is big. Can’t wait to see what he drops when all his energy goes into his own music 🔥

@ybnlgang_:

"YBNL really changed the game. Olamide has earned this self-care phase 💯”

@afrojamsdaily:

“I respect this. Sometimes the people who give the most forget to take care of themselves ❤️”

@baddobossfan:

“Baddo focusing on himself just shows he’s human too. Excited for the next chapter!”

Olamide reflects on years spent uplifting others while running his own career side-by-side. Photos: @olamide/IG.

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Olamide's comments about insecurity

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olamide joined his colleagues in reacting to the growing insecurity in Nigeria following the viral video of the CAC church attack in Kwara state.

He warned that what happened both in Kebbi and Kwara states should not become the norm, while offering his condolences to the families affected by the attack. However, many were not impressed by post.

They criticised the singer, with some pointing out that he was among those who endorsed the APC.

Source: Legit.ng