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New Petrol Price: Dangote Rates Lower Than Private Depots Nationwide
Energy

New Petrol Price: Dangote Rates Lower Than Private Depots Nationwide

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Dangote Refinery is currently offering petrol at N1,215.00 per litre, below every private depot tracked in the latest market data
  • Private depots in Lagos, Warri and Calabar are quoting prices ranging from N1,216.00 to N1,230.00 per litre
  • Industry operators are watching whether independent marketers will source more fuel from Dangote and pass savings to pump customers

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Dangote Petroleum Refinery is selling petrol at the lowest ex-depot price in Nigeria, with the latest market data showing its gantry price at N1,215.00 per litre, undercutting every private depot tracked across Lagos, Warri and Calabar.

The figures, drawn from current depot pricing across the country's key petroleum distribution hubs, confirm that no competing facility is offering premium motor spirit (PMS) at a comparable rate.

Dangote refinery keeps petrol price below private depots nationwide
Dangote beats private depots as petrol price gap widens Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Dangote Leads on Depot Pricing

Petroluemprice.ng reports that in Lagos, several major private depots including Aiteo, Ascon, Gulf Treasure, Nipco, Pinnacle and Shema are selling at N1,216.00 per litre.

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Ardova and Emadeb have set their prices slightly higher at N1,217.00 per litre, while MRS is the most expensive Lagos depot on the list at N1,222.00 per litre.

The gap is wider outside Lagos. In Warri, depots such as Mainland, Sobaz and Soroman are selling at N1,220.00 per litre, with Matrix quoting N1,225.00 per litre; previously, the price was around N1,218.

Calabar depots show even higher prices, with Sigmund at N1,222.00 per litre, A.Y.M Shafa, Nepal and Optima all pegged at N1,228.00 per litre, and Rain Oil recording the highest price among all listed depots at N1,230.00 per litre.

That puts the spread between Dangote's price and the most expensive private depot at N15.00 per litre.

What This Could Mean for Pump Prices

The pricing advantage gives Dangote Refinery a clear edge in attracting independent marketers who buy fuel in bulk for retail distribution.

Industry operators say a larger volume of marketers sourcing directly from the refinery could create downward pressure on pump prices at filling stations nationwide, particularly if the cost difference is passed on to end consumers.

Read also

Relief as NNPC reduces petrol price by N35, filling stations adjust pumps to new rate

Motorists, commercial transport operators and households that depend on petrol-powered generators stand to benefit if retailers adjust pump prices in line with the lower procurement costs.

Dangote keeps petrol at N1,215 while competitors charge higher rates
Lagos, Warri, Calabar depots sell petrol above Dangote's price Photo: AFP
Source: UGC

Punch reports that observers in the downstream sector also note that ongoing competition among depot owners may keep ex-depot prices under further pressure in the weeks ahead, as suppliers compete for independent marketers' business.

NNPC reduces petrol price by N35

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has cut the pump price of petrol at its filling stations in Lagos and Abuja, offering some relief to motorists grappling with high living costs.

The reduction was the steeper of the two, with NNPC lowering its pump price by N35 per litre from N1,300 to N1,265.

In the Federal Capital Territory, the state-owned company brought the price down by N15 per litre, from N1,350 to N1,335.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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