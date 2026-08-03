Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined four family visa categories available to citizens and permanent residents who wish to sponsor relatives

The visa options cover partners, parents, children, and other family members such as carers and aged dependants

Australian citizens, permanent residents, and eligible New Zealand citizens are all able to act as sponsors under the programme

Australia has outlined four distinct family visa categories that citizens and permanent residents can use to sponsor their relatives for permanent residence in the country.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, Australian citizens, Australian permanent residents, and eligible New Zealand citizens are all permitted to sponsor family members to live permanently in Australia through the country's family migration programme.

Australia lists family visa categories citizens can use to sponsor relatives. Photo credit: Anthony Albanese

Source: UGC

Australia publishes four visa categories

1. The first category covers partner visas, which allow a spouse, de facto partner, or prospective spouse to relocate to and reside in Australia.

2. The second covers parent visas, designed for parents who wish to move to Australia and stay there on a permanent basis.

3. The third category is child visas, which enable parents to sponsor dependent or adopted children, as well as orphaned relatives, to live with them in Australia.

4. The fourth and final category falls under other family visas, a broader grouping that allows family members to sponsor carers, remaining relatives, and aged dependent relatives to join them in the country.

Who qualifies for Australian citizenship

Eligibility to act as a sponsor is not limited to Australian citizens alone. Permanent residents and eligible New Zealand citizens living in Australia may also apply to bring family members over, broadening the reach of the programme considerably.

Each visa type is designed around a specific family relationship, meaning applicants will need to apply under the category that matches their circumstances rather than through a single general family visa pathway.

Australia unveils new migration plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Australian Government announced its 2026-27 permanent Migration Program will hold 185,000 places, split roughly 70:30 between skilled and family categories.

Over 129,000 places will go to migrants already living in Australia, marking a clear shift in who the government is prioritising first.

Source: Legit.ng