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Tragedy Strikes in Nollywood Again as Popular Actor Davis Offor Dies
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Tragedy Strikes in Nollywood Again as Popular Actor Davis Offor Dies

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • Actor Tony Akposheri announced Davis Offor's death, describing the loss of the veteran actor as a "painful void" that is difficult to process
  • The actors reportedly spent the New Year together, laughing and making optimistic plans for 2026
  • As one of the last remaining pillars of The New Masquerade, Offor's death marks the fading of a legendary cast that pioneered situational comedy

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Veteran Nollywood actor Davis Offor, widely remembered for his role as Clarus in the classic sitcom The New Masquerade, has reportedly passed away.

The sad news was confirmed by fellow actor Tony Akposheri, who played Zacky in the beloved television series.

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, April 7, Akposheri penned an emotional tribute, describing the late actor as a friend, brother, and vibrant personality whose presence lit up every room.

Davis Offor, Nollywood, actor, The New Masquerade
Actor Tony Akposheri announces Davis Offor's death on Tuesday, April 7. Photos: Tony Akposheri.
Source: Instagram

In his message, Akposheri revealed that he had recently spent time with Offor, making the loss even more difficult to process.

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“Today, my heart is heavy. Davis Offor, fondly known as Clarus from New Masquerade, is gone,” he wrote.

He added that they crossed into the New Year together, sharing laughter, memories, and hopeful conversations about the future.

“We crossed into the New Year together, laughing, talking, sharing memories, and speaking hopefully about the days ahead. None of us knew that time was already counting differently for you,” he added.

The tribute painted a picture of a man who remained lively and optimistic until the very end.

Akposheri stressed that Offor was more than the comedic Clarus many viewers knew. According to him, the late actor possessed warmth, humour, and a personality that naturally drew people closer.

“You were more than a familiar face on screen. You were a friend, a brother, a man with warmth, humour, and a presence that could light up any space,” he wrote.

He also admitted that the sudden nature of the death made it harder to accept.

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“It is hard to believe that the voice I heard not long ago is now a memory. Hard to accept that someone so full of life can suddenly become a story we tell.”

Read his Facebook post below:

Reactions trail David Offor's death

Legit.ng compiled the tributes of fans and colleagues:

Chukwuka Damian wrote:

"Oh my God...he was full of life and humility...I remember meeting him Trans ekulu(masquerade camp...good night legend"

Chibuzor Mcdonald Nnorom stated:

"He was one of my favorite actors in the early 90's during the New Masquerade season. We will greatly miss him. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace and may God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss"

Augustine Chibuzo Nnadi noted:

"Rest In Peace Chief, may God grant you everlasting Joy and Happiness in his bosom. My condolences and prayers for bereaved family and friends."

Bukky Mountain, Davis Offor, Nollywood, Actor
Earlier in March, actress Bukky Mountain died under sketchy circumstances. Photos: Bukky Mountain.
Source: Instagram

Actress Bukky Mountain dies

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of actress Bukky Mountain under sketchy circumstances.

According to emerging reports, the actress passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, and was buried shortly after in line with Islamic rites.

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While details surrounding her death remain unclear, a video capturing moments from her burial has made its way online.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
NollywoodNigerian Celebrity GistsActors
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