BBNaija No Loose Guard stars Ozee and Ocee Mbadiwe have been greatly received by their family after the reality show

The celebrity twins were treated to a royal welcome by their family after their great performance on the show

A series of videos from the family welcome party for the Mbadiwe twins went viral and fans reacted

Ozee and Ocee Mbadiwe, BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates, have been treated to a royal welcome by their family members.

The Mbadiwe twins appeared on the reality show as a pair and stayed until the finals and semifinals, to the joy of numerous fans.

While Ocee stayed till week nine on the show, Ozee managed to stay till week 10 and still had a high voter count.

Mbadiwe family welcomes twins

A few weeks after the BBNaija show ended with Kellyrae emerging as the winner, the Mbadiwe Twins’ family went all out to welcome them in style.

The twins were treated to a royal welcome at their family’s mansion, which was decorated with balloons for the celebration.

Ozee and Ocee were given suitcases filled with money by their family at the welcome party. See the clip below:

See a video showing the decorated Mbadiwe mansion:

Family and friends gathered around Ocee and Ozee for their welcome home party after they left the Big Brother house. Their proud mum was also spotted giving them hugs and dancing in celebration:

Fans react as family welcomes Ocee and Ozee

BBNaija fans were in awe of the welcome party thrown for Ozee and Ocee Mbadiwe by their family. Some of them also gushed over the cash gift given to the twins.

Read their comments below:

mbadiwetwins:

“Family over everything ❤️❤️.”

winniie919:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love it.”

brice_arthurs:

“Ozee and ocee ..,, 🔥🔥... ozee marry vicky na .., make her Mrs ozoumba mbadiwe.”

Juvicmichael_couture:

“Geng geng..Family love over everything.”

Ggghnjj43:

“Money is good 😂.”

Saintzeetah0217:

“Mbadiwe is the way 💎💎💎”

Richnessnigga:

“Odogwu family ❤️.”

Queenraymond7:

“So beautiful to watch 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Sarahs_tv:

“Una dey try ohh.”

eyitayorr:

“Must it be money gifts always..... this country needs re orientation.”

ighoflocosmetics_:

“So lovely 😍 👌 👍 good family is your No 1 fans ..🙌.”

neosters5:

“Onyeka and chizoba supposed collect any gift together.teach Dem to show love to one another.🙌 Mbadiwe show them how is done not onyeka collecting gifts alone chaiii 😂.”

Sommysunshine:

“I am super proud of their Mom. Super woman. She deserves an award. She raised them well. I Stan and re-stan the Mbadiwe twins.”

amplifieddeluxe:

“Blessed and peaceful family ❤️.”

precious_dee_e:

“Omo see house🔥.”

Kenyia_sonia:

“So beautiful 😍.”

mabelogieva:

“Money talks 👏.”

Kellyrae shares plan for prize money

Meanwhile, Kellyrae shared his plan for the prize money ahead of the grand finale.

In the clip, he said he and his will wife would invest the money, and he would also make a difference with his music.

His plan for the money generated an uproar among fans, who shared their hot takes about it in the comment section.

