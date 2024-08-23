BBNaija reality star Cross has reacted to photos from billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy's baptism and dedication to God

The reality star sent a message to the popular disc jockey as he welcomed her to God's kingdom

BBNaija's Cross' message to Cuppy has, however, stirred reactions, with many suggesting he was not the right person to welcome the DJ

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Cross Okonkwo has joined Nigerians to react as Florence Otedola, AKA DJ Cuppy, gave her life to Jesus Christ.

Legit.ng recently reported that the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola dedicated her life to God at Holy Trinity Brompton in London.

BBNaija's Cross congratulate DJ Cuppy.



Cuppy, who spoke about her salvation, said it was the best decision of her life.

BBNaija Cross reacts as Cuppy gives her life to God

Like many fans and celebrities who flooded Cuppy's page, Cross also sent a message to Cuppy.

Cross, who was happy to welcome the billionaire's daughter to God's kingdom, congratulated her.

He wrote:

"Welcome to the Kingdom. You are beautifully blessed in all your ways . Congratulations."

See a screenshot of his comments below:

Screenshot of BBNaija’s Cross' comment.



Legit.ng recalls reporting that Cross, who was on the All Stars edition, suffered a panic attack after his fight with Mercy during their stay in the Big Brother house.

Netizens react as Cross congratulates DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens teased Cross over his message. Read the comments below:

hharbeebah:

"@crossda_boss o shey rev. cross."

chops___1:

"@hharbeebah_ I weak!"

soniaemodi:

"@crossda_boss Chief confusionist."

sandrakalu:

"@crossda_boss osino kingdom, you wey be apostle for St bottles Cathedral."

lilililli536:

"@dee__desola why whona dey like this?"

anthony_philipa:

"@sandrakala una no good oo."

__ecnerolf:

@crossda_boss cross iyen Iwo naa (Cross Even you.)

