Doris Ogala has reacted to the confession video of her former bestie, Tonto Dikeh, about her dark practices before she gave her life to Christ

In the recording, Tonto Dikeh was in church as she confessed to her dark past and some of the things she had done

Ogala’s response has sparked reactions among fans, many of whom did not believe her first video about Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has reacted to the viral video in which Tonto Dikeh confessed to her past life before accepting Jesus Christ as her saviour.

The mother of one has been sharing about her faith since her conversion, and during a conference with Pastor Jerry Eze’s wife in Tanzania, she spoke about her past life.

Reactions as Doris Ogala breaks silence after Tonto Dikeh’s confession about past dark practice. Photio credit@tontolet/@uzgirl_ogala

Source: Instagram

According to Tonto Dikeh, she was involved in dark practices in the past, including witchcraft, but all of that stopped after her conversion.

Doris Ogala reacts to Tonto Dikeh's video

Reacting, Doris Ogala slammed those who have been attacking her for speaking out against Tonto Dikeh.

She said people thought she was mad and had lost her mind when she accused Tonto Dikeh of trying to lure her into witchcraft.

Doris Ogala shares more about Tonto Dikeh

Ogala added that her confession was not yet complete, as she still had more to reveal.

She claimed to know others who were involved in dark practices and urged them to come forward and confess as well.

Tonto Dikeh’s fans defend her after Doris Ogala's video. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

According to Ogala, she went through hell while still friends with Tonto Dikeh, as the actress had allegedly asked her to “chop witch.”

In her words:

"Have you seen Tonto’s confession? Have you seen her admit that she joined a cult and worked with demons? What she did to people, including me, I suffered and lost everything I worked for because I was friends with her. She asked me to "chop witch."

"When I was seen with her, people thought I was lying or that I was crazy. They target people, and I know them. She asked me to join witchcraft. My friendship with her was hell. I was blind. There are many of them, and they have harmed people."

Here is Doris Ogala's Instagram video below:

Fans react to Doris Ogala's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@joanceestyle reacted:

"I believe you, Doris. Tonto is a content creator; there’s honestly nothing she wouldn’t say or do just to stay in the spotlight."

@ xxingble commented:

"Please ma drop the video where she did the confession u hear, we want to watch am cos me never see am."

@baebe_kitchen wrote:

"You no go like use all these ur stories do movie."

@yv_onne9148 said:

"Wow, and people will think you're blabbing."

@dhemo_lee07 reacted:

"Aunty Doris again, Tonto, aunty Doris say make u confess in full o."

@ janejayjay2 shared:

"Forgive and forget lol no be you say you abort Shebi, you ask for forgiveness, and God forgive so who are you not to forgive?"

Tonto Dikeh advises lady

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted after a lady reached out to her for advice about her relationship.

The lady had asked her how she coped after her husband left her, and the lady also said she was ready to learn from her experience.

In her response, Tonto Dikeh said she had walked out of the marriage for her child and herself.

Source: Legit.ng