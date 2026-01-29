Streamer Peller has announced plans for his live streaming tour across different states in the country

The social media personality also released a list comprising of more than ten states he would visit

His move comes following American streamer IShowSpeed's recent tour of Africa, including his visit to Lagos, Nigeria

Nigerian streamer and TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has announced plans for his first-ever live streaming tour across Nigeria, marking a major milestone in his digital career.

Peller made the announcement via his Instagram page on Wednesday, January 28, revealing the tour will cover more than ten states in the country.

While the date the tour will commence is yet to be shared, Peller shared an image showing 16 destinations he plans to visit. These include Ibadan, Ekiti, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Port Harcourt, Imo, Abia, Abuja, Kaduna, Edo, Ondo, Calabar, Borno, Osun, Enugu, and Ebonyi, with hints of a potential second list for other states.

"These are the states I will be touring. If your state is not here u will have to wait for part 2," he added.

Peller’s plans for a nationwide tour seem to have been inspired by American streamer IShowSpeed's recent tour of Africa, during which he engaged fans through live content.

Recall that IShowSpeed visited Lagos, Nigeria, but Peller was prevented from meeting him.

A viral video showed Peller attempting to approach IShowSpeed during a livestream before he was intercepted and bundled away by the streamer’s bodyguard.

In another dramatic moment, Peller chased after IShowSpeed’s convoy on a horse, trying to get the American star’s attention, but was ignored as onlookers watched on.

During the encounter, Peller pleaded: “Please I’m a streamer. I’m big. Please let’s do something. I have suffered because of you.”

The list showing the states Peller plans to tour in Nigeria is below:

Comments as Peller announces Nigerian tour

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some netizens taunting the streamer, whom they referred to as "IShowPeller," for attempting to replicate IShowSpeed's African tour. Read the comments below:

mommyasa commented:

"This is such a great move, Peller, I honestly love this for you. Go out there and show the world what they couldn’t show Speed. We’re rooting for you all the way."

fromyoma said:

"Why Edo dey for capital letter???"

shuunbebe said:

"The Fear Of Warri is the Avoidance of Delta."

bensuper03 commented:

"The question is, is peller ready to see me? Come Abuja you go know weda we send your papa."

___kosisochukwu_ commented:

"You people calling him copycats are just daft fr cus even before speed did his own, other people did it! If U can't support the boy, pls rest."

ddt._kreativegraphics said:

"You for no put Abuja oooh. No body here send you."

bayanoscomedy reacted:

"Peller make i first advice you , when you come portharcourt no go there go dey talk or sound disrespectful or abuse any senior man way from ph , cus ur bouncers no go save u oh. If u think say na lie ask davido waitin happen for em pleasure park show , ask teni waitin happen for buguma."

