Rare Photo of President Trump as a Child Resurfaces as War in Middle East Rages On
- A rare childhood photo of Donald Trump has resurfaced, drawing fresh attention to his early life and family background
- The image comes at a time when conflict in the Middle East dominates global headlines, adding weight to renewed interest in his personal and political journey
- From his business ventures in New York to his rise as the 45th US president, Trump’s story continues to spark debate and scrutiny
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A rare photograph of President Donald Trump as a child has resurfaced at a time when war continues to rage in the Middle East.
The image has drawn attention to his early life as the fourth of five children, with two brothers, Fred Jr and Robert, and two sisters, Maryanne and Elizabeth. Elizabeth remains his only living sibling.
Family and business beginnings
According to BBC, Trump’s father, Fred, ran a successful construction company in New York’s outer boroughs. Donald Trump joined the family business in 1968 but soon struck out on his own in Manhattan.
His ventures expanded into casinos, condominiums, golf courses and hotels across Atlantic City, Chicago, Las Vegas, India, Turkey and the Philippines.
See the photo of young Trump below:
Rise to fame and political career
Known for his flamboyant style, Trump became a prominent figure in New York’s business world and later gained stardom through the TV show The Apprentice. He married three times and has five children, marrying Melania Knauss in 2005 after meeting her seven years earlier.
His political career began in 2015 when he announced his White House bid at Trump Tower, using the motto: “Make America great again.” After a controversial campaign, he defeated Hillary Clinton and was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in 2017.
Presidency and controversies
Trump’s presidency was marked by clashes with foreign leaders, withdrawal from climate and trade agreements, and a trade war with China. His handling of the Covid pandemic drew sharp criticism, and he contracted the virus during his 2020 re-election campaign.
He lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden but refused to accept the result, claiming it was rigged. On January 6, 2021, he rallied supporters in Washington, leading to a riot at Congress. His actions that day remain central to two criminal cases.
Despite setbacks, Trump announced another run for president and quickly became the Republican Party frontrunner. He began his campaign facing 91 felony charges, showing the turbulent nature of his political journey.
Old photo of Israel's Netanyahu surfaces
Legit.ng earlier reported that a rare photograph has surfaced showing Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 17 years old. The image, shared by CNN, captures Netanyahu sitting with a friend at the entrance to his family home in Jerusalem in 1967.
Although the photo was taken in Jerusalem, Netanyahu spent much of his teenage years in the United States, attending high school in Philadelphia while his father, historian Benzion Netanyahu, pursued academic work. This resurfaced photograph offers a glimpse into the early life of Benjamin Netanyahu, connecting his teenage years in Jerusalem and the United States with the beginnings of a career that would later shape Israeli politics.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.