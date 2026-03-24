A rare childhood photo of Donald Trump has resurfaced, drawing fresh attention to his early life and family background

The image comes at a time when conflict in the Middle East dominates global headlines, adding weight to renewed interest in his personal and political journey

From his business ventures in New York to his rise as the 45th US president, Trump’s story continues to spark debate and scrutiny

A rare photograph of President Donald Trump as a child has resurfaced at a time when war continues to rage in the Middle East.

The image has drawn attention to his early life as the fourth of five children, with two brothers, Fred Jr and Robert, and two sisters, Maryanne and Elizabeth. Elizabeth remains his only living sibling.

Trump’s political career continues as he campaigns again, facing 91 felony charges while remaining the Republican frontrunner. Photo credit: Andrew Hanik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Family and business beginnings

According to BBC, Trump’s father, Fred, ran a successful construction company in New York’s outer boroughs. Donald Trump joined the family business in 1968 but soon struck out on his own in Manhattan.

His ventures expanded into casinos, condominiums, golf courses and hotels across Atlantic City, Chicago, Las Vegas, India, Turkey and the Philippines.

See the photo of young Trump below:

A rare childhood photo of Donald Trump resurfaces, sparking renewed interest in his early life and family background. Photo credit: Alamy

Source: Getty Images

Rise to fame and political career

Known for his flamboyant style, Trump became a prominent figure in New York’s business world and later gained stardom through the TV show The Apprentice. He married three times and has five children, marrying Melania Knauss in 2005 after meeting her seven years earlier.

His political career began in 2015 when he announced his White House bid at Trump Tower, using the motto: “Make America great again.” After a controversial campaign, he defeated Hillary Clinton and was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in 2017.

Presidency and controversies

Trump’s presidency was marked by clashes with foreign leaders, withdrawal from climate and trade agreements, and a trade war with China. His handling of the Covid pandemic drew sharp criticism, and he contracted the virus during his 2020 re-election campaign.

He lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden but refused to accept the result, claiming it was rigged. On January 6, 2021, he rallied supporters in Washington, leading to a riot at Congress. His actions that day remain central to two criminal cases.

Despite setbacks, Trump announced another run for president and quickly became the Republican Party frontrunner. He began his campaign facing 91 felony charges, showing the turbulent nature of his political journey.

Old photo of Israel's Netanyahu surfaces

Legit.ng earlier reported that a rare photograph has surfaced showing Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 17 years old. The image, shared by CNN, captures Netanyahu sitting with a friend at the entrance to his family home in Jerusalem in 1967.

Although the photo was taken in Jerusalem, Netanyahu spent much of his teenage years in the United States, attending high school in Philadelphia while his father, historian Benzion Netanyahu, pursued academic work. This resurfaced photograph offers a glimpse into the early life of Benjamin Netanyahu, connecting his teenage years in Jerusalem and the United States with the beginnings of a career that would later shape Israeli politics.

Source: Legit.ng