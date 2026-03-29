Farmers were front and centre at the White House as President Trump unveiled a new website, OnlyFarms, designed to showcase his agricultural policies

The launch event featured a striking golden tractor on the South Lawn, drawing laughter and applause from the crowd

Alongside the spectacle, Trump announced fresh measures to ease financial pressures on America’s farming community

The Trump administration unveiled a new online platform called OnlyFarms on Friday, March 27, 2026.

The site, hosted on WhiteHouse.gov but accessible via “OnlyFarms.gov,” is designed to highlight agricultural policy.

The Trump White House launched the OnlyFarms website with a golden tractor display to spotlight farming policies. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla / Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It features a searchable map where farmers can see the average savings they’ve made under Trump’s farming agenda.

Support for struggling agricultural sector

Farmers across the United States have faced rising fuel and fertiliser costs linked to global tariffs and tensions with Iran. In response, President Trump announced new measures to ease the burden:

A Small Business Administration loan programme with guarantees increased to 90% for agricultural lenders, up from 75%.

Accordign to NYPost, coverage for loans to vegetable, grain, seed, cattle, pig and poultry producers. New EPA guidance on diesel emissions, based on changes to exhaust fluid sensors, which the White House claims will save billions.

Farmers gather at the White House

According to NDTV, Trump addressed what he described as “the single largest gathering of American farmers that the White House has ever seen,” with around 800 attendees present. He praised their resilience, saying:

“And rain or shine, you don’t mind. The one thing about farmers, they don’t care about that weather.”

He also thanked them for their support, calling them “very, very special people.”

Golden tractor steals the show

On the South Lawn, two tractors were displayed, one painted red, white and blue, and another in striking gold. The golden Fendt 1167 Vario, manufactured in Jackson, Minnesota by AGCO Corporation, quickly caught Trump’s eye.

“That’s a beautiful tractor. That’s a gold tractor. Somebody had me in mind,” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd. “That’s a hell of a tractor.”

Financial assistance reminder

Trump reminded farmers of his past support, noting: “I just gave you $12 billion” in assistance this past December.

He added pointedly: “You think Biden would have done that?”

The golden Fendt 1167 Vario tractor, manufactured in Minnesota, stole the show during the unveiling event. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Was Trump’s convoy attacked by Iran?

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Facebook post by Super World King alleged that Donald Trump’s convoy was ambushed by Iranian operatives. The post claimed the attack led to a deadly car crash, leaving more than 248 people injured and at least 10 dead. Images of damaged vehicles and a supposed convoy attack were shared to support the claim.

Because of its potential to mislead, DUBAWA investigated the Facebook post. No reputable international media outlet has reported any attack on Donald Trump’s convoy. Given Trump’s global profile, such an incident would have received immediate and widespread coverage.

Current reports about Trump focus on political and military developments, particularly tensions with Iran, but none mention a convoy attack or car crash. There is no statement from the US government, security agencies, or Trump’s representatives confirming such an incident.

Source: Legit.ng