Popular skit maker Mr Macaroni has finally opened up on his love life as he revealed he has been single for 10 years

The skit maker who is popular for playing the role of a sugar daddy in many of his skits made this known on a podcast with Adeherself

Macaroni’s revelation has left many talking on social media, with some netizens suggesting he was not serious if he is still single

One of Nigeria’s leading content creators Debo Adedayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni is making headlines over a revelation he made about his love life.

Mr Macaroni during a podcast with Adeherself and others revealed he has been single for 10 years now.

Mr Macaroni says he is not possessive. Credit: @mrmacaroni1

He made this known in a response to a claim by Adeherself who said 99% of men were possessive.

In his words:

“Let me use myself as an example. You say 99% of Nigerian men are possessive. I am not possessive. Talking about dating, I have been single for over 10 years now.”

Adeherself and others on the podcast expressed shock at Macaroni’s revelation.

“You see, this is the culture I’m talking about. When I say it, you people don’t want to believe me. But it’s the truth,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Mr Macaroni says he has been single for 10 years

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ayzne_:

"I love his truthfulness… relationship wahala too much ."

taitodivah_:

"If you’ve been single for 10 years , that means you are not serious, you don’t want responsibility and commitment you just want to flirt around in disguise of not being in a relationship."

thisisdamii:

"Lagos people be single but be receiving steady knacksNa single people dey knacks pass."

dapo.olawale:

"Funny how people that aren’t in relationships or married end up having more se* than those in either."

