Fuji musician Saheed Osupa has taken to social media with an exciting piece of good news for his fans and followers

The 52-year-old entertainer disclosed that he just bagged a degree in political science from the prestigious UI

Osupa flooded his Instagram page with photos from his signing out ceremony with colleagues in his department

Many well-wishers were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the entertainer

Congratulations are in order for veteran fuji musician, King Saheed Osupa, who has just completed his university education at 52.

The much-loved entertainer took his fans and followers by surprise after announcing that he bagged a degree in political science from the prestigious University of Ibadan (UI).

Saheed Osupa bags degree from UI. Photo: @kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

Osupa equally extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to God for making his academic sojourn possible.

The entertainer wrote on Instagram:

"You don't have to see the whole staircase; just take the first step for the best view comes after the hardest climb! Signing out in style. Alihamdulilai Robil Alamin. I am grateful . BSc Political Science in the bag. University of Ibadan!"

Osupa also posted pictures from his signing out ceremony on Instagram. The fuji superstar was seen with fellow coursemates as they signed on his t-shirt.

See his post below:

Reactions

biola_oladeji0506 said:

"All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them keep elevating sir."

omoolomo_r_16 said:

"Wow that is amazing! Congratulations BaamiAyinla."

akomolafe7757 said:

"Congratulations oba Orin, wish you success in your endeavours."

bayonlearashi said:

"Inspiring man! Congratulations sir."

officialkunleadegbite said:

"Ok now congratulations brother mi ,nice move oba."

lala_dapo said:

"Congratulations Baba! More wins sir. Oya let's go there! @kingsaheedosupa."

babyfazeworld said:

"Baba make your head no go burst oooo... No knowledge is a waste but you have a whole lot in you already. Congrats for the lastest , you understand the both sides I salute."

