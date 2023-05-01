Nollywood actress Nancy Isime recently went viral online after images from her doctorate degree induction hit the internet

The curvy movie star revealed in her appreciation post that she was recently conferred with an honourary doctorate Degree in Arts and Philosophy from Prowress University, Delaware, USA

The former OAP couldn't help but get emotional as she thanked God for bestowing upon her such a monumental opportunity at just 31

One of Nollywood's finest and fast-rising screen diva, Nancy Isime, recently proved that she's more than just beauty; instead, it is a combination of beauty and brains.

Nancy Isime recently revealed she had been bestowed an honourary doctorate in Arts and Philosophy from Prowress University, Delaware, USA, in conjunction with Leadtimes Africa Magazine.

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime trends as she bags an honourary doctorate degree from an American university. Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Isime also revealed that she was awarded the Leadtime Africa Leadership prize for Quality Service Delivery and Professionalism.

It was a super weekend for the Nollywood star, who became one of the youngest doctorate holders in Arts and Philosophy at just 31.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See images from Nancy Isime's doctorate induction and convocation ceremony:

See more clips from Nancy Isime's induction ceremony:

See how netizens reacted as Nancy bagged a doctorate degree

@iambisola:

"Dr Nanslayyyy Congratulations."

@unusualphyna:

"CONGRATULATIONS momma."

@yemialade:

"Outstanding ."

@gloriaosarfo:

"Congratulations Nancy, you deserve every good thing life has to offer So Shine On."

@officialjudikay:

"Dr Nancyyyy! Congratulations ❤️."

@abigail_philips_:

"This is my only “God when”? Congratulations."

@kunleremiofficial:

"Dr nana ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations."

@levinakundi:

"Is there anything you can’t do Nancy? @nancyisimeofficial Sooo Impressive. I love you so much. Huge congratulations."

@iamshaffybello:

"Congratulations Dr Nancy."

@evergreen_mojekwu:

"Congratulations dear ❤️#My lectures back in the Uni still working on becoming Dr of Academic but our celebrities get them on ease….."

@evanewlove:

"Only 31, wow!!! Girl you are amazing, I love watching films with you in it."

Nancy Isime builds tastefully furnished 6-bedroom house for her parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nancy Isime joyfully shared photos and videos when she announced that she moved her parents and the rest of her family to a new house.

Sharing photos and videos from the housewarming ceremony, Nancy revealed she had been working on the project for years.

The actress added that gifting the house to her parents is her way of thanking her dad for letting her chase her dreams at 17 and trusting her enough not to bring shame to the family.

Source: Legit.ng