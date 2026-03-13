Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo celebrates her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, as she turns 25, with a heartfelt message praising her daughter’s growth as a wife, mother and businesswoman

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has celebrated her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, who is married to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, as she clocked 25 on Friday, March 13.

The proud mother took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt message, describing her daughter as a queen and expressing how blessed she feels to have her.

Iyabo Ojo explained that watching Priscilla grow into a wife, mother, and businesswoman has been a remarkable journey.

She said her daughter’s strength, love, and kindness inspire her every single day, adding that she is proud of the woman Priscilla is becoming and how she is excelling in different areas of life.

"My dearest Queen @its.priscy

I'm beyond blessed to call you my daughter.

Watching you bloom into an amazing wife, mom, and businesswoman has been an incredible journey. Your strength, love, and kindness inspire me daily. I'm so proud of the woman you're becoming - crushing it in every area of life!

You deserve all the happiness in the world on your special day and always. I love you more than words can express, sweetie. Here's to another year of love, laughter, and making unforgettable memories. I love you scatter Big P, aya Juma, mummy Rakeem 💖"

Her touching words quickly drew attention online, with many fans and followers joining in to celebrate Priscilla’s milestone birthday.

Priscilla, popularly called Priscy, replied to her mother's post in the comments section with a touching response.

"Thank you mom, I love youuu ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote.

Check out Iyabo Ojo's post below:

Fans celebrate Priscilla Ojo on her birthday

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and prayers for the celebrant.

@princessadenike_1 said:

"Birthday blessings PRISY COCO 🎂🎂 May God bless your new age darling 😍😍👏👏🥂🥂"

@treasurewealthtemi commented:

"Happy birthday to you priscy 🎂🔥❤️🎉🎊 beautiful mommy Rakeem"

@isioma_yocambel wrote:

"Happy birthday beautiful p❤️❤️❤️God bless you and make you happy always. Love you ❤️"

@cutie_jux_priscy reacted:

"Mummy Rakeem of the Continent... Happy birthday to you ❤️❤️❤️"

@elegant_yomex said:

"Happy birthday to you mylove 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎉🎊🎊🎊❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋💋💋 No evil shall befall you,go and continue to prosper 🙏🙏🙏"

@joefashionhouse_us commented:

"Happy birthday darling AJOKE AYA AKANDE (JUMA) may u celebrate many more of it in good health, abundance blessings IJN 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂"

Priscilla and Juma Jux celebrate baby Rakeem

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla, marked their son Rakeem's sixth month.

In a post shared by Priscilla, the couple decided to do a fun challenge to see who their son would crawl to first. Priscilla held up the number six, while Juma Jux held a cake as they both sang and tried to draw the baby's attention.

As he crawled forward, Rakeem went straight to his father. The singer quickly picked him up while Priscilla was seen rolling on the floor in playful protest over the outcome.

