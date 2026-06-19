PariPesa Crowns the Winner of “Bet for a Car!” Promo

On Saturday, June 13, 2026, PariPesa officially concluded its “Bet for a Car!” promo with the presentation of the grand prize – a Toyota Starlet – to Mr Olutola Popoola, the lucky winner of the campaign.



Source: UGC

The grand prize presentation took place in Lagos, bringing together PariPesa representatives, guests, and supporters to celebrate the successful completion of one of the brand’s most exciting promotional campaigns.

Months of Excitement, Rewards, and Big Wins

From October 2025 to May 2026, PariPesa kept the excitement alive with monthly prize draws for its users. Throughout the campaign, participants had the chance to win exciting monthly prizes, including two iPhone 16s, two iPhone 17s, two MacBook Airs, and two PS5 consoles.

The promo was designed to reward loyal PariPesa users, boost engagement, and bring an extra level of excitement to every bet placed during the campaign period.



Source: UGC

Grand Prize Presentation in Lagos

The ceremony was opened by PariPesa Africa CBDO, Mr. Damilare Obadimu, who welcomed the guests, spoke about PariPesa’s growth and achievements, and encouraged users to continue enjoying the company’s betting products and promotions.

Following the opening remarks, the event moved to the main presentation stage, where Mr. Olutola Popoola was officially handed the keys to his Toyota Starlet as the grand prize winner of the “Bet for a Car!” promo.

A Dream Come True for the Winner

Speaking after receiving the car, Mr. Popoola shared his excitement and gratitude:

“I am happy, there are no words that I can use in quantifying how I’m feeling now, because it’s like I’m just waking up [and] facing reality now. You know it has been like I’ve been in the dreamland but presently the reality is there. I can see it now.”

His reaction captured the emotion of the moment and showed the real impact of PariPesa’s commitment to rewarding its users.

Looking Ahead

Although the “Bet for a Car!” promo has come to an end, the winning continues with PariPesa. Users can now take part in the PariPesa World Cup Leaderboard, where more exciting prizes are up for grabs, including a TV, iPad, PS5, or iPhone.

Stay tuned, keep playing, and get ready for more rewarding experiences with PariPesa.



Source: UGC



Source: UGC

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