The United States has announced new visa restrictions targeting members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) accused of undermining peace in Ethiopia

The move comes amid renewed tensions between TPLF hardliners and the Ethiopian government, raising fears of fresh conflict in the north

Researchers warn that the Tigray war, which killed hundreds of thousands, remains one of the century’s deadliest crises

The United States has introduced new visa restrictions aimed at individuals accused of undermining peace in Ethiopia.

The move, announced by the U.S. State Department on Thursday, focuses on hardliners within the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and their immediate family members.

US imposes visa restrictions targeting TPLF hardliners undermining peace in Ethiopia. Photo credit: Utku Ucrak/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Visa restrictions target TPLF hardliners

According to the State Department, "Rising tensions between Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) hardliners and ​the Ethiopian government have threatened to reignite ​the conflict in northern Ethiopia and undermine peace ⁠and security across the entire region."

The restrictions are designed to hold accountable those seen as obstructing efforts to resolve the crisis.

Clashes in Northern Ethiopia

The announcement comes after reported clashes earlier this year between TPLF forces and Ethiopian government troops. The State Department said, "This visa restriction policy targets individuals who are responsible for, or complicit ​in, undermining resolution to the crisis in the ​Tigray region."

TPLF reasserts control in Tigray

In May, the TPLF reasserted control over the northern region’s political administration. The party restored the legislative council that had existed before the 2020–2022 civil war and elected its chair, Debretsion Gebremichael, as regional president. This move violated a key provision of the peace deal signed with Ethiopia’s federal government.

The Tigray conflict was one of the deadliest of the century, drawing in forces from neighbouring Eritrea. Researchers estimate that hundreds of thousands of people died due to direct violence, famine, and the collapse of healthcare systems. The war left deep scars on Ethiopia and destabilised the wider Horn of Africa region.

The TPLF leadership restores its council and elects Debretsion Gebremichael as regional president. Photo credit: LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

About Ethiopia

Ethiopia, often referred to historically as Abyssinia, is among the world’s oldest countries. Human remains such as “Lucy” highlight its role in early human evolution. The Kingdom of Aksum, flourishing from the 1st century AD, was a major trading empire and one of the first states to adopt Christianity in the 4th century.

Later dynasties, including the Zagwe and Solomonic, shaped its medieval identity. Ethiopia is notable for resisting European colonisation, defeating Italy at the Battle of Adwa in 1896. Despite occupation during World War II, it regained independence in 1941. Today, Ethiopia blends ancient traditions with modern challenges.

US bans Nigerians travelling to America to give birth

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has intensified efforts against what it describes as "birth tourism", unveiling actions taken across multiple regions to stop foreign nationals from travelling to America primarily to secure citizenship for their children.

The US Department of State announced on Wednesday, June 10, that embassies and consulates had uncovered several organised networks that allegedly helped applicants obtain visitor visas under false pretences.

Source: Legit.ng