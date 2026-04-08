Popular TikToker couple Jarvis and Peller have, during a live stream together, openly spoke about the date they intend to have their first child

Peller apparently did not agree with the date Jarvis said she intended to give birth to his first child and suggested an alternative

Peller's alternative decision sparked a brief banter between themselves, causing reactions on social media

Popular TikToker couple Jarvis (Jadrolita) and Peller have sent fans into a frenzy after Jarvis openly disclosed the exact year she intends to have their first child, to the surprise of Peller.

In a fresh video posted by @doris45670_ on TikTok, Jarvis and Peller, during their joint live stream, engaged in their usual mix of romance and rivalry when she revealed her plans for childbirth.

TikToker Jarvis and Peller talk about the moment she gets pregnant for him. Photo credit: Peller, Jarvis/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Jarvis shares year she would give birth

The disclosure began with Peller bragging about his devotion to his girlfriend, stating that he would go to any lengths to care for Jarvis if she ever got pregnant for him.

Jarvis shares the exact year she would have her first child with Peller. Photo credit: Jarvis, Peller/TikTok

Source: Instagram

He said:

"I can do anything for you. When you get pregnant, I will do anything. You don’t even know."

Jarvis, known for her sharp wit, didn't miss a beat as she gave a definitive answer:

"That will be in 2028."

Jarvis reply did not quite sit well with Peller, who insinuated that before that time comes, he might go out of his way to give someone else a pregnancy.

Jarvis called out his hypocrisy, saying:

"Exactly! and I want you to say that because I know you are a prost!tute... Peller, if you have a child tomorrow, a daughter, didn't you tell me that if you have a child, you would be so protective of her that you wouldn't allow any man to touch her? Now that it’s my turn, you are talking anyhow."

Watch their light-hearted conversation below:

Reactions to Jarvis comment on childbirth

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users who watched the live conversation. Some of the comments are below.

Funmight stated:

"These two ehhh. 😂😂Today live stream too sweet."

SadTruth commented:

"So Peller no fit stay without cooking?"

First Boy wrote:

"This couple at it again."

Olawale commented:

"My baby you get father again 😂😂😂 Peller no kill me nah."

TIKTOKQUEEN said:

"Jarvis please get belle for him naà."

Jarvis and Peller's love life together

Jarvis and Peller, whose real names are Amadou Elizabeth Aminata and Habeeb Hamzat, are prominent Nigerian TikTok stars who became famous for their frequent live collaborations and romantic relationship.

Their relationship has been a central part of their online brands, characterised by public displays of affection, expensive gifts, and frequent drama. Jarvis has claimed they have been engaged since 2024 and that Peller is the first man she has introduced to her family.

Peller's ex-bouncer demands money over tour incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former bouncer who worked during Peller’s nationwide tour in March has officially filed a lawsuit seeking a staggering N400 million in damages.

The legal battle stemmed from an unfortunate accident where the bouncer reportedly fell from a moving vehicle.

Source: Legit.ng