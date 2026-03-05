Portable detained Carter Efe and Kolu at his Odogwu bar in Sango on Wednesday night after they visited without proper notice, leading to a heated confrontation that led to their arrest

The controversial singer accused Carter Efe of bringing soldiers who fired shots at his bar and demanded ₦10 million before releasing the content creators

Portable also claimed Carter Efe snatched his boys, including Kolu, to work on content creation, escalating tensions between the entertainers ahead of their boxing match

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, caused chaos on Wednesday night at his Odogwu bar in Sango, Ogun state, when he ordered the arrest of content creators Carter Efe and Hamzat Kolu Wahala after a heated confrontation.

The clash began when Carter Efe, Kolu and their crew visited the bar without what Portable considered a proper notice, leading to a tense confrontation.

In the video shared on his Instagram, Portable challenged Carter Efe, Kolu and their team about their mission at his place, insisting that they had not informed him before coming.

Kolu tried to explain that he had called, but the singer rejected the claim, saying Carter Efe never reached out. He and his boys then held the visitors inside their car at the bar and refused to let them leave.

In the clip, Portable was seen fuming and hurling harsh words, declaring that Carter and his team would regret coming to his place.

“E no go better for you. Ogun go kill you,” he shouted, adding that they would only be released if they paid him ₦10 million.

Carter Efe attempted to lighten the mood, but Portable punched him and insisted that he was serious about the matter.

He further accused the streamer of snatching two of his boys, including Kolu, to work with him on content creation.

The Zazu crooner also alleged that soldiers accompanied Carter Efe and fired shots at the bar, prompting him to call the police.

When officers arrived, Portable maintained that the visitors came uninvited, brought soldiers who shot three times, and questioned their mission, especially with an upcoming boxing match between him and the Machala crooner.

