Popular Nigerian on-air personality Mayowa Ekpo has released a hilarious warning video to ladies who might be eyeing her man

In the video, Mayowa who seemed to be away from her man vowed to use such ladies as a surrogate

Her husband, Roby Ekpo reacted to the video and said they will also spend the lady's money because she must be rich

Popular OAP, Mayowa Ekpo stirred massive reactions on social media when she revealed what she planned to do to any lady who tries to take her man.

Mayowa who seemed away from her husband at the moment shared a funny TikTok video of herself gushing about the understanding she and her man shared.

Mayowa Ekpo sends stern warning to ladies who intend to take her man. Credit: @the.mayowa @robyekpo

Source: Instagram

In the video she captioned as to whom it may concern, Mayowa said:

"Any girl that wants to sn**ch my man because I'm not around, we will just use you and do surrogate for free."

Her husband, Roby Ekpo commented on her post and said:

"You forgot to add that we go join chop her money because she must get money."

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Mayowa and her husband's comments, some of them feel the man might be cheating on her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Thefoodnetworknig:

"What of man who thinks he can sn**ch the wife cos the husband is away? What purpose will he serve in his own case?"

Symplychi_oma:

"She will sha be surprised that the man talking about chopping somebody’s money is actually buying house for a babe as at this minute, he could be doing the transfer men una strong ooo."

Emjeeyboutique__:

"Forget talk , na this type dey cheat pass."

Fheytii:

"Cruise it’s the free surrogate for me."

_Derik_bennoits_dgaf_:

"You can’t tell me anything from her husband’s response he’s cheating on the wife."

Sodubanwo:

"The media will keep this for the future."

Officialomowealth:

"Yinmu, Don’t be surprise that it’s the other way around E fit be say na your man money them go later eat."

_Ofure_:

"You never see anything.. your husband will not jam agbako.. u go know say some gurls strong. Ask Mercy Aigbe."

