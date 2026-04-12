Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has bagged a PhD in Law from the University of Calabar

The Renewed Hope Partners praised Kalu's academic excellence and leadership qualities

The group added that Kalu's achievement further strengthens RHP's vision for a united and engaged Nigeria

Abuja, FCT - The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in Law by the University of Calabar.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Sunday, April 12, by the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP).

Deputy Speaker Kalu Bags PhD in Law, Renewed Hope Partners React

Source: UGC

Congratulating Kalu, the RHP said Abia-born politician and an alumnus of the prestigious University of Calabar, was on Saturday, April 11, decorated with a full academic regalia after bagging the PhD degree.

Group speaks on Kalu's academic achievements

The Renewed Hope group added that the deputy Speaker had a distinction, and his doctoral thesis and research dissertation were also selected among the best and outstanding projects, which were displayed by the management, during the University’s Achievement Exhibition, before the convocation ceremony.

In the congratulatory statement signed on Sunday by its national coordinator, Hon. Osobase Matthias Ehizua, the Renewed Hope Partners said Kalu's achievement and outstanding performance in his academics were a reflection of his deep commitment to excellence, continuous learning, and visionary leadership.

As the Founder of the group, the RHP acknowledged the leadership role played by Kalu, which has helped transform the group into a national movement, while still combining it with a rigorous academic journey.

The statement read:

"Your leadership has transformed RHP into a powerful grassroots-driven national movement, uniting Nigerians across regions and empowering them to engage, contribute, and benefit from governance and national growth.

"The vision of RHP - a united Nigeria powered by active citizenship, inclusive participation, and shared prosperity, continues to gain strength under your guidance and direction.

"Your Excellency, this academic milestone further reinforces the very foundation of RHP, that leadership must be informed, progressive, and people-centred.

"It strengthens your capacity to continue inspiring millions, mentoring emerging leaders, and driving the Renewed Hope vision across every part of our nation.

"We are proud to be part of this movement and grateful for your leadership, which continues to give direction, purpose, and hope to Nigerians", the group added.

While praying for greater heights for the Deputy Speaker, the group also wished him more grace, wisdom, influence and impact as he continues to discharge his duties to the nation.

Deputy Speaker Kalu Bags PhD in Law, Renewed Hope Partners React

Source: UGC

Kalu announces plan to support Tinubu in 2027

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Kalu unveiled an expansive mobilisation drive aimed at building a nationwide political base ahead of the 2027 general election.

The initiative sets a target of recruiting at least 150 million supporters under the Renewed Hope Partners platform to back President Bola Tinubu.

Kalu issued the directive in Abuja while receiving a delegation of Renewed Hope Partners drawn from Edo, Ekiti and Katsina states. According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the visit coincided with activities surrounding the national convention of the All Progressives Congress, where the group reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the administration’s policy direction nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng