Nollywood actress Omowunmi Ajiboye addressed the misconception regarding her relationship with filmmaker Segun Ogungbe in a recent video.

According to Omowunmi, who leaked alleged details about Ogungbe in 2024, she and the actor were never married or engaged.

denying marriage claims and addressing allegations in a recent interview. Credit: omowunmiajiboye/kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

Speaking during an interview on Oyinmomo TV, Omowunmi claimed Segun never met her family, except for a friend of her sibling who lives in Lagos.

Wunmi appealed to fans to take it easy on her, stressing that she didn’t destroy Segun’s life.

According to the actress, while she was with him, things were good, and now that they were no longer together, things were still good.

Omowunmi Ajiboye discloses she and Segun Ogungbe were never married. Credit: omowunmiajiboye

Source: Instagram

"Segun Ogungbe and I didn’t do introduction talkless of marriage. We were never married. He doesn’t know my people. We only have kids together," she said.

Omowunmi also cleared the air about a party she hosted which rumours claimed was sponsored by MC Oluomo.

"The party that people are dragging me for was not sponsored by MC oluomo. I paid for everything myself. Segun Ogungbe came as a guest to the party and his kids went to play with him. Will he chase his kids away? I was shocked that people said I turned him to a babysitter. We were already having issues then but nobody knew. When I was in his life, I didn’t spoil his life, things were going fine for him and now that I am not in his life, his life is still good. Everyone should please let me be and stop dragging me," she said.

The video of Omowunmi Ajiboye speaking about her relationship with Segun Ogungbe is below:

Reactions trail Omowunmi Ajiboye's explanation

The actress' claim about her relationship with Segun Ogungbe has since ignited reactions online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

coredri_ wrote:

"Ashaw0 you both are less of una self… as people plenty reach for this world una choose to give una self a baby without knowing una self family."

lai4laif reacted:

"Nobody knew you were already having issues during the party ke! We knew o sis...e ma phor... wishing you both well."

hennyhurlah commented:

"Una no dey do naming ceremony.. which one be he doesn't know my family... dem no dey show."

mary.bimore6 said:

"So you guys just met on the road and you had kids for him. Well there are two sides to a story."

i_amkissgbemi reacted:

"Even Akudaya will take the husband to her family with children and later go bad to her grave wetin Aunty wa Dey talk sef."

Omowunmi Ajiboye marks Father's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Omowunmi Ajiboye faced criticism after she joined colleagues in marking Father’s Day with a controversial post.

Wunmi, following rumours of a relationship with NURTW boss MC Oluomo, called out deadbeat fathers.

She questioned how such men sleep at night after abandoning their children and leaving the burden of care solely to the mothers.

Source: Legit.ng