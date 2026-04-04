A legal practitioner has faulted Blord following his remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre, opining that the businessman was winning the online banter with VeryDarkMan until he crossed the line

While explaining how Blord crossed the line, the lawyer pointed out that the law does not respect followers count, popularity or one's financial status

Further weighing in on the Blord-VeryDarkMan clash, the lawyer mentioned one simple question that Blord would have asked his lawyer, which might have saved him from remand and other problems

Barrister Adaeze Genevieve Osege, a women’s rights activist and promoter of Igbo culture & language, has blamed businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, for his current ordeal, which has landed him at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Before his remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, on Wednesday, April 1, Blord was arraigned on charges of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of the identity of VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse.

A barrister weighs in on Blord's clash with VeryDarkMan. Photo Credit: Adaeze Genevieve Osege, Linus Williams

Source: Facebook

Lawyer explains how Blord crossed the line

In a Facebook post on April 2, the barrister noted that Blord was winning the online banter with VeryDarkMan until he crossed the line by placing the content creator's image on billboard posters and allegedly claiming that he was his brand ambassador without consent.

Adaeze stated that Blord's actions were no longer banter, but a potential legal landmine. She stressed that the law is clear and has no respect for one's financial status, followers count or popularity.

In her words:

"Blord was winning the online banter…

"Until he crossed the line.

"Using VeryDarkMan’s picture for billboards and allegedly claiming he was his brand ambassador without consent was not just cruise… it was a potential legal landmine.

"Now the story has changed from social media arguments to police case and detention.

"The same Nigerians shouting "na cruise" are now shocked that cruise can lead to Kuje prison.

"Let me say something many people will not like:

"You cannot use someone's face to promote your business without consent and call it content. That is not cruise. That is legal risk..."

The legal practitioner further wondered why Blord failed to consult his lawyer before making those costly mistakes, despite being rich.

According to her, one simple question to his lawyer would have saved Blord from reputation damage, police case, public embarrassment, and possible detention.

"How do you get so rich and big and still ignore basic legal advice?

"How can Blord not consult his lawyer before taking certain actions? A whole Blord!

"This is why many people make money faster than they build wisdom.

"Because one simple question to a lawyer like: "Can I legally use this person's image?"

"Could have saved:

"– Reputation damage.

"– Police case.

"– Public embarrassment.

"– Possible detention..."

She opined that Nigerians do not like preventive legal advice and only remember lawyers when they are in trouble.

Barrister reacts to Blord's incarceration

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Barrister Chidera Divine Ebimnamaonye, founder of Pure Legal Solicitors, weighed in on Blord's remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

"It is a welcome development and shows that Nigeria is heading towards a legal system where the rule of law and respect for citizens' fundamental rights are protected. I am happy."

A barrister was winning the online banter until he crossed the line. Photo Credit: Adaeze Genevieve Osege, Linus Williams

Source: Facebook

See the lawyer's Facebook post below:

Blord: Reactions trail lawyer's remarks

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's remark on Blord's ordeal below:

Cobola Mac said:

"Nar this part I love most 💯✔️.

"When you give someone evidence against yourself, they don’t need to fight you …. you already did the work for them . Ex BLord provided all the evidence against himself chaii.

"Social media is not too friendly be mindful what you put in there."

Victor Bosseh said:

"I don't think he was winning the battle online. If he was he wouldn't have be so desperate to take those uncalculated legal risks out of desperation to prove he was winning by faking and impersonating someone he said was a nobody and a poor boy.

"I thought he said he has SANs in his nominal roll?

"No wonder, the Bible says in all thou getting get wisdom. Wisdom is more profitable to direct. I don't think the legendary man of wisdom, king Solomon was his age when he asked God for wisdom even as a voracious giver."

Justine Brown said:

"Abeg make everybody rest..

"B lord will come out, this too will pass and u people will start looking for the next prey to write long story on.. Online lawyers."

Mary Nkeiruka said:

"My brother is coming out strong,just the way VDM came out strong,when he was also out in prison.

"Nothing is there."

"'Real' reason Blord was remanded" - Lawyer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had identified the 'real' reason Blord was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

In a TikTok video, the lawyer noted that being remanded does not make Blord guilty. He gave a summary of Blord's charges, noting that the offences against VeryDarkMan are ordinarily bailable, but that bail is not automatic.

He further explained that bail can be refused for several reasons, and he went on to explain the likely reasons Blord was not granted bail and allowed to go home.

Source: Legit.ng