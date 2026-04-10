Armed robbers reportedly spent over 45 minutes inside the late Taiwo Adegbodu residence, ransacking rooms and demanding specific items

The surviving twin, Kehinde, disclosed that the gunmen were specifically asking for him and his personal quarters while threatening his brother's widow

The attackers allegedly believed the substantial donations raised by gospel maestro Yinka Ayefele for the family were still kept as cash within the house

Weeks after the death of gospel singer Taiwo Adegbodu, the family of the late musician has been hit by another heartbreaking development following an alleged robbery attack on his residence.

Legit.ng reports that gospel singer died on March 1 in unclear circumstances and was buried thirty days later.

The incident was disclosed in a viral video by Taiwo’s surviving twin brother, Kehinde Adegbodu, who narrated how armed men invaded their home days after the late singer’s burial.

Taiwo Adegbodu died in sketchy circumstance on March 1. Photos: Adegbodu twins.

Source: Instagram

According to Kehinde, the robbers arrived at the house while he was away in Osogbo, leaving the family shaken and traumatised.

Recounting the frightening experience, the singer said Taiwo’s wife called him in distress, informing him that armed robbers had stormed the house asking specific questions about him and the late singer.

He alleged that the attackers repeatedly demanded to know his whereabouts and also asked about Taiwo’s room, jewellery, phone, and car keys.

“I was in Osogbo three days ago when Taiwo’s wife called me and her voice was shaking. She said armed robbers came to the house and were saying ‘where is Kehinde? Where is the room of Taiwo that died? Where are their jewelries? Where is Taiwo’s phone? Where is the car key?’” he said.

Kehinde added that the attackers also declared they were specifically looking for him, insisting they wanted to see his room.

The grieving twin explained that the robbers reportedly spent about 45 minutes inside the house, taking clothes, cash, and other valuables before leaving.

He further alleged that one of the robbers placed a phone call to someone believed to be their boss, informing the person that he was not at home.

“The robbers took all my clothes, valuables and cash. One of the robbers called their boss on the phone that I wasn’t around,” he stated.

Kehinde suggested the attackers may have targeted the family after assuming that funds raised following Taiwo’s death were still in the house.

The surviving twin clarified that donations made by supporters, including those reportedly facilitated by gospel musician Yinka Ayefele, had already been used for building projects connected to Taiwo’s burial.

He emphasised that no large amount of money was kept in the house, adding that he was ready to make his account balance public to discourage further attacks.

“I think the robbers thought that the money raised for us was still with me. The money raised for us was used to develop our building project so we could bury Taiwo there. I will post my account balance so that these robbers will know there is no money there,” he said.

Kehinde also revealed that the incident has left their children deeply traumatised, noting that they are now afraid to sleep in the house.

He appealed to the attackers to stay away from the family, stressing that they are still mourning and struggling to move on from Taiwo’s death.

“Since the incident, our kids have been living in fear. They are scared to sleep in the house,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Kehinde Adegbodu discloses that armed robbers attacked the late singer's house. Photos: Adegbodu Twins.

Source: Instagram

Omije Ojumi's daughter delivers emotional tribute to late mom

Legit.ng also reported that during the burial event, Jomiloju, daughter of the late singer, described her mother as a strong and virtuous woman who carried the weight of the family alone.

She explained that Omije Ojumi's greatest wish was to raise disciplined and responsible children who would not repeat the mistakes she believed she made in her marriage.

In her tribute, Jomiloju promised to continue her mother's legacy by caring for her younger brother, William, and guiding him to become the prayerful and responsible man their mother always hoped he would be

Source: Legit.ng