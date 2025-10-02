Duro Michael, a veteran actor, has been announced dead as details about his demise trend online

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop revealed that the deceased had been bedridden for months

Many of his fans took to social media to eulogise his legacy as they called out his colleagues

Veteran Nollywood Actor Duro Michael Dies After Battling Terminal Illness

Nollywood has been thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actor Duro Michael.

Details of Duro Michael’s illness spark online reactions after his death. Credit: @stanleyontop

He reportedly passed away a few days ago after quietly battling a terminal illness.

Though details are still emerging, sources close to the actor say he had been bedridden for some time.

News of his passing has left fans and colleagues heartbroken, with many taking to social media to express their grief and honour his legacy.

Sharing the news online, Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop wrote:

“Nollywood actor Duro Michael had kicked the bucket. He died a few days ago after battling a terminal illness… may his soul rest in peace. Omo, it’s well ooo. 🤦‍♂️ We no dey help ourselves in this Nollywood, and it’s too bad… No synergy.”

Netizens Mourn Duro Michael

Tributes poured in across social platforms, with many fans eulogising the actor and calling out his colleagues for alleged neglect during his illness.

dimma.jenny said:

"Thank God say una know say una no dey help . Rip sir 😢."

hog_wigs said:

"Kai but this man was a good actor, I don't know why they don't give them jobs . He died poor 😢😢."

mr_castle_castle said:

"Chaiii best na to leave the Nollywood because eeeh no help to themselves, no even genuine love among them all."

big.bubofficial said:

"This man wey follow danga the terror of the night go rob for Issakaba choi 💔."

fredmirabelaiyowie said:

"It is well. May God Almighty comfort his family and love ones."

officialchiomadaniels1 said:

"Jesus 😭😭😭😭😭."

clairenwosu said:

"May God rest his soul 🙌😢."

idara328 said:

"Sorry about the loss. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏."

nellyflex123 said:

"It well 😢😢😢😢 May his soul rest in peace 🙏."

ozilnation22 said:

"Things way de sub for this nollywood just funny but make God help them 🙌."

favourite3779 said:

"Chai this is horrible news rip to the death."

chinwenduidemobi said:

R.i p sir

oetame_business_solutions said:

"Chai if no be death I no remember this guy again ooo. I also remember when he did a funnel in his home town somorika in edo state. Almost all Nigeria film 🎥makers where there."

fineayadi said:

"I thought u guys In Nollywood make enough money, what happens to saving for the rainy day."

dr_shugaboy said:

"May his soul rest in peace .. nollywood legends are just going one by one 😢."

Nollywood Loses 2 Filmmakers in Owerri

A sombre mood has enveloped the Nollywood community following the untimely deaths of a rising actor.

Evans and Director of Photography Nnunu died in an incident that occurred in Owerri, Imo state, after a filming session.

According to reports, the producer celebrated the crew's efforts with consumables, and this was when the tragedy struck.

