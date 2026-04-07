Blessing CEO's cancer claim has continued to make waves as more revelations emerge on social media

An old video from 2019 showing what happened to the relationship therapist after she claimed another individual's house resurfaced online

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Blessing CEO was accused of forging another individual's medical reports as hers

The ongoing controversy surrounding Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO's cancer claim, has remained a heated topic on social media as an old video of a similar situation from 2019 resurfaced on social media.

In 2019, Blessing stirred up a huge controversy after she celebrated her 30th birthday by flaunting a big mansion, which she claimed belonged to her.

The house, however, turned out to belong to another individual named Onyeze na China, leading to the owner taking action against her.

An old video showed the relationship therapist seated on the floor with cuffs on her hands as she was questioned on why she claimed Onyeze's house was hers.

Reports from 2019 also revealed that Blessing issued an apology after the drama.

“Hey lovers, I know it has been crazy lately and I am sincerely sorry. I take responsibility for everything. I hate that I had to put my friends and everyone else who looked up to me in this position. Like everyone else I had goals set up for the year and one of them was to finish my house before my 30th birthday and it was a resolution I had laid out in public but because of certain reasons I couldn’t meet up the deadline and that put me under mental pressure for success," she said.

The video resurfaced on social media amid the reactions that have trailed her cancer claim on social media.

Legit.ng recently reported that the lady whose medical reports Blessing CEO allegedly forged also broke her silence.

The old video from 2019 showing the moment Blessing CEO claimed another person's house as hers is below:

Reactions trail Blessing CEO's old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

Vitus Agomuo commented:

"Na why Rudeboy use am sing "Audio."

Engr Ubong Maurice said:

"People are criticizing her like this is not what content creators do to get attention online. Her only difference is that she didn't take permission. But as God will have it she now owns a massive mansion too."

Asoms Sk reacted:

"From day 1 Na drama queen,she will draw attention by all means ,very intelligent lady ,her intelligent attracted me not these sagas."

Priestly Bryan commented:

"If to say this Blessing CEO know say life go be am like this she for remain as Relationship Expert."

Jo M Jallow said:

"Is this a movie or??? The way I love Nigerians ehhh but you people and digging, record keeping, am scared."

America Dube Leke Atem commented:

"She don stay for this job well well."

Blessing CEO receives N13m in donations

Legit.ng also reported that Blessing CEO claimed that her stage 4 breast cancer announcement was a "miscommunication" based on what doctors initially told her.

While speaking in a video released on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Blessing stated she had a lump later confirmed as cancerous but not stage 4.

She also revealed she has received N13 million in donations.

Source: Legit.ng