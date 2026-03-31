A viral clip from Iyabo Ojo’s new movie has sparked fresh buzz on social media

The scene features Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe in a dramatic moment

Fans and netizens are linking the on‑screen tension to recent events at Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere

A clip from Iyabo Ojo’s recent movie, The Return of Arinzo, showing actresses Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe in a slapping scene has gone viral on social media.

The video, shared by movie analyst Anchi Vibes, captures the dramatic moment between the two stars, fueling discussions amid ongoing tension reportedly existing between them.

Video shows what happened between Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe on set. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The tension first became noticeable during the movie’s premiere at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, where a viral video showed the actresses arriving at their table without exchanging pleasantries, with Iyabo Ojo seated between them.

Another clip from the premiere showed actor Femi Adebayo warmly hugging both Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe on stage. Netizens noted subtle signs of discomfort between the two, suggesting a sense of mutual unease.

Sharing the movie clip, Anchi Vibes said:

"Have you guys seen The Return of Arinzo teaser? This movie really came with drama from the premiere to the movie.So the attitude and everything happening, is it real or did they plan it? It's like, I'm trying to put one and two together. I'm going to go and watch this movie."

Watch the video below:

Iyabo Ojo’s movie trends online

The scene and the premiere videos have sparked intense reactions online.

pepperonni_destiny said:

"Na that slap 👏still dey pain mercy aigbe 4 real Life 😂😂😂."

yinxybelle said:

"I’m hoping it’s planned 😂 those women are very smart. They’re so good at marketing in unique ways too."

_ayeni_joy said:

"So the premiere attitude was strategy., I was right all along 😂😂😂 good job Yoruba wood 🪵🪓."

demola_onifila said:

"This people are cooking one movie hence their acting up in the event so dey fit trend and sell the movie more… strategy 😂😂😂."

_yomiunusual

"She use style slap am true true 😂."

inioluwa8347

"Na PR cause i was like this people act film together naa 😂😂😂😂."

pweetyciousfolly said:

"It's a plan work jare, they act together but common hello they can't say it to themselves in the Premier"

nikky_2373_ said:

"The attitude aunty funke gave aunty toyin is real jare."

themirrorselfiequeen said:

"When he reach your turn, no do your job because you not friends. They’re colleagues and can work together, they don’t have to be friends. Nigerians and calling everyone friends…"

ashollygod said:

"No wonder den play a role of fighting i beg where can we watch this movie o."

blaqk_muffin said:

"Why slap go cause wàhálà sebi nah acting, nah today they don dey slap mercy for movie ni. Nah them Sabi jawe."

pearliev_said:

"I told my friend yesterday that everything they happened there was planned .. trust me .."

decyforlife said:

"The moment I saw mercy and Funke was in the movie I just know that clash was for PR."

Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele share same table at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere. Credit: realmercyaigbe/funkejenifaaakindele

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe reacts as husband pecks her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Aigbe stirred funny reactions following a loved-up moment between her and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, during Ramadan.

Aigbe shared a video on her social media page showing the moment her husband walked while she was seated, rocking an Islamic attire.

Expressing how much he had missed her, Adeoti, unexpectedly pecked the actress twice on the cheek, who voiced out, saying they were observing Ramadan.

Source: Legit.ng