A Nigerian man has publicly blamed Iyabo Ojo following Toyin Abraham’s dramatic fallout with colleague Funke Akindele at the actress’ movie premiere

The tension escalated after Funke Akindele ignored Toyin Abraham's respectful greeting at the event, prompting Toyin to unfollow her and vow never to greet her again

As the viral video trended, an observant woman shared why Iyabo Ojo should be blamed for the drama, sparking mixed reactions

An observant woman has shared why she blamed Iyabo Ojo for Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele’s viral drama at her movie premiere.

The incident started at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s new film, The Return of Arinzo, where Toyin Abraham’s attempt to greet Akindele was ignored, despite her kneeling slightly in respect.

A woman blames Iyabo Ojo for Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele's drama, shares why. Photo: Facebook/Roberta Edu, Instagram/@iyaboojo

Source: UGC

The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral, stirring heated reactions across social media.

In response to the snub, Toyin Abraham unfollowed Funke Akindele online and made it clear she would never greet her again.

She expressed her frustration strongly, saying that she would rather be called offensive names than offer another greeting to the actress.

Woman blames Iyabo Ojo for Funke-Toyin drama

Identified on Facebook as Roberta Edu, the woman took to social media to share her reasons for blaming Iyabo Ojo.

She mentioned what the actress would have done while inviting Funke and Toyin to her movie premiere.

She wrote in her Facebook post:

"I blame Iyabo Ojo for the Funke–Toyin fracas. If you’re going to bring the queen of an industry to your event, you must protect her from crises. You know how overbearing Toyin can be.

"You should have warned her ahead of time: please don’t get close to Funke, and don’t greet her unless she reacts to you first. It costs millions to bring Funke to any event. Many people want her at their events but can’t have her.

"If she agrees to support you, don’t abuse the opportunity. Protect the queen of the industry, don’t let dirt reach her because of you."

A woman shares why she blames Iyabo Ojo for Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham’s viral drama. Photo: Instagram/@iyaboojo

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail woman's view on Toyin-Funke Drama

Edijana Sophia said:

"I agree with you on this. I think Toyin needs to double down on greeting every Tom,and Harry at events. I don’t find it appealing too. Why do you always want to get public approval? Why are you so invested in public showmanship. Please it’s enough Abeg."

Benny Austin-Elaigwu said:

"They should warn an adult because they know how the other person will behave? Una dey talk o."

Abigail Onah said:

"My own be say , always maintain the same energy offline and online . Some of us don't mind being a villain in couples of scene."

In a related story, Toyin Abraham's husband reacted to his wife's drama with Funke Akindele at the movie premiere.

Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe's videos spark buzz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a series of videos capturing Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele's presence at Iyabo Ojo's premiere went viral online.

Social media users shared their observations about the tension between the movie stars. The highlight was the moment actor Femi Adebayo exchanged pleasantries with the duo on stage.

Source: Legit.ng