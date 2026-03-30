Sophia Momodu has reacted to rumours that she is expecting another child with an undisclosed man

In a post online, she shared a video of her recent look and stated how she intends to deal with rumour mongers

An old video that sparked speculation about her being pregnant years after welcoming her daughter also resurfaced

Controversial personality and mother of one, Sophia Momodu, who is currently in a legal tussle with her daughter’s father, has broken her silence on the pregnancy rumours trailing her.

She had been accused of expecting a child with an undisclosed man after a video surfaced online, with many pointing to what appeared to be a visible baby bump.

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu addresses pregnancy rumour. Photo credit@thesophiamomodu/@davido

Source: Instagram

In the viral recording, she was seen touching her tummy and looking down, seemingly drawing attention to the supposed bump.

In response, she shared a new video showing her recent look, addressing the rumours.

Sophia Momodu shares her recent look.

Reacting to the widespread speculation, Momodu noted that people have been claiming she is pregnant, but she emphasised that she would not let such claims control her.

In the video, she wore a crop top and matching trousers, showing her tummy clearly.

When a fan asked if it was true that she was expecting another child, she responded sharply, calling out those who have been “watching her uterus” for the past eight years, years after she had her baby, Imade Adeleke, with Davido.

She accused the onlookers of stalking her life and described them as jobless. A closer look at the video confirmed that she is not pregnant.

Sophia Momodu’s love life after Davido

Momodu has been discreet about her love life. After having her first child with Davido, she has not publicly flaunted any romantic relationship. Although she occasionally shared cryptic posts about love, she has never revealed her partner’s face, likely to maintain privacy.

Fans have often commented on her love life, especially after Davido had a lavish wedding ceremony with his wife, Chioma, in Miami, followed by their traditional wedding last year. Momodu has not publicly reacted to the backlash surrounding her love life.

Davido’s baby mama Sophia Momodu slams her critics. Photo credit@thesophamomodu

Source: Instagram

Last week, a fan highlighted a lawsuit involving Davido. In response, Momodu explained that she has been a friend of the mother of one and meant no harm toward Davido.

Sophia Momodu also shared a copy of the lawsuit and pleaded with the music star to forgive her and drop the charges.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reaction to Sophia Momodu's video

Here are comments below:

@klazzy ayo290 shared:

"Omo ino know wetin davido see for this masquerade body oo. Why do bloggers like to post irrelevant people? What should we do with this information?"

@chinedurena univers la stated:

"But joke aside, davido messed up, though he was young then, but wetin he see for this lady body."

@prse mickie commented:

"This Sophia dey muzz me. Her mouth is very sharp."

Davido's ally speaks about the custody battle.

Legit.ng had reported that after Davido dropped the court case against his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, one of his allies spoke up in his defence.

The singer and Sophia Momodu had been involved in a legal battle over their first daughter, Imade Adeleke.

The man claimed that Momodu was cruising around with Davido's car, and the singer stopped seeing her; he stopped financing her luxurious life.

Source: Legit.ng