One of Sophia Momodu’s fans, known as Jennifer, has cried out over a lawsuit filed against her by Davido

The fan had previously opened a fan page for Momodu and was even seen at one of her events, where they shared a hug

Jennifer begged the singer for leniency and shared a copy of the lawsuit while explaining her situation

A social media user, Jennifer, who is a die-hard fan of Sophia Momodu, expressed her distress online after Davido took action against her.

In a post on her Instagram page, Jenniferblockblog, she regretted her previous comments online.

Reactions as Davido takes action on Sophia Momodu's fan over comments. Photo credit@davido/@thesophiamomodu/@jennyblockblog

Source: Instagram

She explained that she had been served with a lawsuit by Davido due to her support for his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Jennifer shared a screenshot of the lawsuit and stated that all she had been doing was representing Momodu’s fans.

Jennifer speaks on the lawsuit

She insisted that she meant no harm and was only standing against the bullying Momodu had received.

Pleading for understanding, she added that she was fatherless and could not afford to fight anyone in court.

Jennifer shares a video at Momodu’s event

In her post, she also shared a short video from an event Momodu attended. She was heard saying she loves Sophia Momodu and would even die for her.

Sophia Momodu's fans send memo over post by her supporter. Photo credit@thesophamomodu

Source: Instagram

She added that other fans would fight for Momodu as she continued to support the mother of one.

Jennifer was later seen hugging Momodu at the event. She explained that the video she posted was from an invitation she received while pleading with Davido for leniency.

Recall that Davido and Sophia Momodu have been in a legal battle over the custody of their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

The case escalated when Momodu’s lawyer sued Davido after his fans came after her over questions regarding his late son, Ifeanyi.

Davido later shared his feelings about the events in court online.

Here is the Instagram video of Jennifer below.

What fans said about Jennifer's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Sophia Momodu's fan. Here are comments below:

@ eniola___sarah commented:

"How do some of you carry people’s business like it’s your own life? You must show up in court until the case is resolved. Why don’t you want to finish what you started?"

@crystal_glam_ shared:

"Since you were so confident about everything you said, kindly go and defend yourself."

@liimahhhh wrote:

"You're not in a situation yet you talked like you were there ... Na lie ooo you must reach that court room oo."

@aduramigbemi_ stated:

"Hello, madam, go to court, go defend yourself, no come dey disturb us for here light no dey."

@evelyn____xx wrote:

"Nooo you must carry your microphone and continue that support in court. Y’all will learn to stop the parasocial relationship with celebs."

Davido's ally speaks about the custody battle

Legit.ng had reported that after Davido dropped the court case against his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, one of his allies spoke up in his defence.

The singer and Sophia Momodu had been involved in a legal battle over their first daughter, Imade Adeleke.

The man claimed that Momodu was cruising around with Davido's car, and the singer stopped seeing her; he stopped financing her luxurious life.

Source: Legit.ng