OAP Do2dtun has reacted to the trending video of Funke Akindele snubbing Toyin Abraham's greeting at Iyabo Ojo's movie premiere

The hype man advised people to know whom they will greet and whom they will never greet before leaving their homes, explaining the importance of knowing one's enemies and friends

Do2dtun said he would not fake it if he does not like someone, and encouraged people to normalise ignoring those who do not respect them

Popular Nigerian hype man and media personality Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, has reacted to the viral drama between Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

The incident happened at Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere on Sunday evening, where Toyin Abraham greeted Funke Akindele but was snubbed despite showing respect by slightly kneeling to greet her.

Do2dtun shares strong opinion on greeting etiquette after Funke Akindele refuses to acknowledge Toyin Abraham at Iyabo Ojo's event. Photo: do2dtun/toyin_abraham/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Following the incident, which left Toyin embarrassed, she unfollowed Funke Akindele on Instagram, vowing never to greet her again.

Reacting to the saga, Do2dtun took to his X account to advise people to be mindful of who they greet before leaving their homes.

He explained that everyone knows their enemies, colleagues, acquaintances and friends, and if they don’t, they should treat it like social media by following those who value them and blocking those who don’t.

“Before you leave your house, know the people you will greet and will never greet. You truly know your enemies; colleagues, acquaintances and friends. If you don’t, then treat it the way you treat your social media antics. Follow who you rate, like who you like and block who you don’t. Apply it in real life.”

OAP Dotun further noted that greetings are not compulsory, explaining that people often fail to acknowledge each other’s wins or even congratulate one another.

Furthermore, he said he would never fake affection and would rather protect his peace by ignoring those who don’t respect him.

“I won’t fake it if I don’t like you. I’ll stand on business. If you greet me; I greet you and if the beef is eternal; if you greet me, I won’t greet you. Maturity can also allow me protect my peace.”

Do2dtun added that not everyone deserves maturity or emotional intelligence, insisting that it is better to keep distance than pretend.

He ended his posts with a Yoruba phrase, “Kosi ipade asiwin ati werey,” meaning there is no set meeting for the mad and the crazy.

Swipe to read Do2dtun's full post here:

Fans react to Do2dtun's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@loluchocol8 said:

"Okay 🙄 however learn to let go too 🤦🏽‍♀️if someone honours you, honour them."

@phlow_way commented:

"Thank you !!!!!!!….Tiwa savage did same to seyishey abeg make una leave funke jor."

@rrinsolaaa wrote:

"This is spot on! Why are you greeting someone you're not on good terms with?"

@bunmmie_xoxo reacted:

"But if she didn't greet her like she greeted others the narrative would have been different o."

@dflowergirlje said:

"You don't need to let the whole world know you're not happy with someone . Salutation is not love remember 🥱."

@notin.serious commented:

"Greeting is not friendship, it's a simple courtesy…. Celebrity aside, learn to be well mannered and behave when you're outside!"

Do2dtun encourages people to normalise ignoring those who do not respect them following Funke Akindele's viral snub of Toyin Abraham. Photo: do2dtun/toyin_abraham/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun reacts to claim about Adekunle Gold's daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Do2dtun reacted strongly after a disturbing post surfaced online falsely claiming that Deja, the six-year-old daughter of Adekunle Gold and Simi, had died from Canavan disease, with a fake screenshot attached.

Do2dtun condemned the act, describing it as a desperate move for engagement and questioned why anyone would spread such false information about a child.

Source: Legit.ng