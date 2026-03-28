Ozonna Soludo flaunts exclusive Birkin collection in his wardrobe

Anambra State Governor’s son, Ozonna Soludo, stirred buzz online with a recent luxury showcase

A video trended online, capturing him flaunting the rare Birkin bags worth millions in his closet

His playful remarks in the video have sparked curiosity among fashion lovers and social media critics

Anambra State Governor’s son, Ozonna Soludo, has stirred social media reactions after flaunting his collection of multimillion-naira Birkin bags.

In a viral video making the rounds online, Ozonna, who is also known as a crossdresser, proudly displayed two luxury handbags from the French fashion house Hermès.

Ozonna Soludo flaunts luxury Birkin bags worth millions Credit: @ozonna

Source: Instagram

The bags, one black and the other pink, appeared to be of similar design but with subtle differences.

While showing off the collection, Ozonna teased viewers with a playful remark:

“Birkin. Another Birkin. But what makes these two Birkins different? And what small feature about them divides the Hermes Collector Canina?”

The clip has since sparked conversations among fashion enthusiasts and social media users, many of whom expressed surprise at the governor’s son’s taste for high-end fashion items.

Birkin bags, often regarded as a symbol of wealth and exclusivity, can cost millions of naira depending on design, rarity, and craftsmanship.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ozonna caused a stir on social media after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in the new photos he shared on Instagram.

"From fro to flo," he captioned the photos.

He also shared clips on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, March 4, flaunting his new hairstyle.

Ozonna shares why some Nigerians dislike him

Ozonna, in a viral video, shared why some Nigerians are not fond of him.

During a chat with a content creator, Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated. He added that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn’t stop being himself.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ozonna made headlines with a short video on his TikTok account showing him dancing to Ayra Starr's song, Hot Body. His display in the viral clip triggered reactions from Nigerians.

Ozonna Soludo’s multimillion-naira Birkin closet revealed. Credit: ozonna.

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Ozonna Soludo's bags

lior_homeinteriors said;

"Why do they look like okrika."

lovebeautyhairproduct said:

"Why are we seeing their repercussions through their kids 😂😂."

chyddo said:

"He just be like those our uncles weh deh spend 50 years abroad and only return home with canvas and big coats. Difference be say this one na governor son 😆."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"If Achalugo of Anambra says it birkin, it’s birkin, Birnin Kebbi.. And that’s on period purrrrrrrrrr."

bodytalksbyani said:

"Where did he pick them from 😂😂😂."

zeemodangz said:

"Every Malam with him own kettle 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

bubeokoro said:

"Anambra nkea bu nke unu o 😂."

iam_tobae said:

"As the gods no wan leave you, your papa sef no wan leave the gods..😂"

rejoice.johnson.12 said:

"No be Okirika bags be this abi okirika get birkin version lol."

sir_itua said:

"God just share problem give everybody 🥺🥺🥺."

harmless__angel26 said:

"Na ringroad abi Lagos street him Cary am."

Ozonna disagrees with his father

Legit.ng reported that Governor Charles Soludo's dismissal of Peter Obi's presidential ambition became a viral topic.vbyh

The Anambra state governor highlighted why Obi won't win the 2023 presidential election.

Ozonna Soludo seemed to distance himself from his father’s verbal attack on Obi, insisting that Obi was the best presidential candidate in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng