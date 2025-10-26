Ozonna, the son of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, in a recent video shared the reason why Nigerians were not fond of him

Soludo's son addressed the claim about making videos in the cemetery and spoke about his musical career

The video, which trended on social media, stirred reactions, with many applauding his confidence and awareness

Soludo's son has repeatedly faced criticism from Nigerian netizens for his feminine display in his videos.

Soludo’s son Ozonna says Nigerians don't like him because of his confidence. Credit: ozonna.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ozonna made headlines with a short video on his TikTok account showing him dancing to Ayra Starr's song, Hot Body.

Another video of him jumping on the popular "What's in your bag?" challenge also ignited comments from Nigerians.

In the video, Ozonna emptied his bag, which contained an umbrella, house keys, lip balm, perfumes, a cardholder, among others. He also shared how important these items are in his everyday life.

Ozonna speaks about his personality

During a chat with a content creator, Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone who is visible and confident would be hated.

He added that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn’t stop being himself.

“Why do you think Nigerians don’t like you and drop lots of negative comments on your post?" the interviewer asked Ozonna.

"I think it just kind of comes with it; anybody who is very visible and confident is going to get hate. You know, I am not going to apologize for them not liking me. I am going to keep being myself. I don’t do this to be liked by everyone because I have a pretty strong sense of myself, and I am not willing to apologize for that," he responded.

Ozonna also addressed the claim about him making his video in a cemetery, disclosing that it is in the backyard of a friend's house.

Soludo’s son Ozonna says he has been making music since he was 13. Credit: ozonna.

Soludo’s son, who revealed he has been making music since he was 13, added that he was not in a relationship.

The video from Ozonna's interview is below:

Reactions trail Ozonna's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Sire_Charsty said:

"Seems like a bubbly chap overall, but Nigerians especially Anambraians will never like him because of his father. Sebeigbo."

LOSGIDDY said:

"You have a pretty strong sense of self and your not aware that you’re not liked because your father is/was in government and Nigerians do not like said govt?"

otomporo8701 commented:

"At least we know where to start the public flogging when the real protests starts.."

Kome_9ice commented:

"Omo wetin soludo born like this na? Make him tell us the style e use make we avoid am o."

iamoladiipo commented:

"See where hin hang bag smh . , God abeg o"

_Justdoit05 said:

"We don’t hate him. We want him to act his gender."

SunfredrickVIII said:

"The guy even carry woman hand bang."

madlinejeeh wrote:

"I just love his confidence."

Ozonna disagrees with his father

Legit.ng reported that Governor Charles Soludo's dismissal of Peter Obi's presidential ambition became a viral topic.

The Anambra state governor highlighted why Obi won't win the 2023 presidential election.

Ozonna Soludo seemed to distance himself from his father’s verbal attack on Obi, insisting that Obi was the best presidential candidate in 2023.

