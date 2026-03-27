Thai beauty queen Kamolwan Chanago experienced an unexpected mishap when her dental veneers fell out during her opening remarks at the Miss Grand Thailand preliminary round

Rather than panic or leave the stage, the contestant calmly turned away from the audience, fixed her teeth back into place, and continued her performance confidently

The viral footage sparked mixed reactions online, with many praising her professionalism, while others questioned the use of fake enhancements in beauty competitions

A Thai beauty queen experienced an unexpected mishap during the Miss Grand Thailand pageant on Thursday night when her veneers fell out while she was on stage.

Contestant Kamolwan Chanago was delivering her opening remarks when the dental prosthetics suddenly came loose in front of the audience.

Kamolwan Chanago handles an embarrassing veneer mishap with professionalism during Miss Grand Thailand's opening remarks on stage. Photo: mothershipsg

Source: Instagram

Instead of leaving the stage, she calmly turned her back to the crowd and quickly fixed her teeth before continuing her performance.

Kamolwan Chanago carried on with confidence, walking down the runway and completing her routine without showing signs of panic.

The Thai beauty queen, who was dressed in a glittering gown, posed gracefully and smiled for the cameras as the audience responded with loud cheers.

The incident was captured on video and has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Many viewers praised her composure and professionalism in handling the situation, while others questioned why she was wearing artificial or fake teeth in the first place.

The incident happened during the preliminary round of the competition, which will conclude with the crowning of Miss Grand Thailand on Saturday.

The winner of the national title will represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International 2026 event scheduled to take place in India.

Watch the video of Miss Grand Thailand contestant Kamolwan Chanago's fake teeth falling out below:

Netizens react to Kamolwan Chanago's viral moment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@OmerFarukRussel said:

"If everything is fake how come it's a beauty contest? Just asking 🤔"

@tunkuindra commented:

"Beauty but it is fake. The world is a lie and we are too blind to see"

@dmyla726 wrote:

"He still did what he was supposed to do well even though there was a problem with his dentures."

@sumathi_sm reacted:

"Real beauty is her inner beauty.she handled the stage so confident bold and with smile and a great walk inspite of such circumstance happened. Whatever may happen for a women in the society, never lose hope and courage to move forward strong and this is what she did !! Congratulations for making women proud and happy dear !! Already you are a Winner 🏆"

@adelinehokulani said:

She's professional, she didn't run and go on with the show ! 👏👏👏 go Queen 👸🏻!"

@wickedlovely_36 commented:

"Her teeth don't even look that bad.. it's common for celebrities to wear them just to make themselves look Hollywood perfect"

Burna Boy falls off the stage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy went through a near-death situation during a live performance when he fell off the stage.

The incident happened during the anniversary concert of his third studio album, African Giant, which celebrated its fifth year.

The Afro-fusion star nearly hit his head on the iron railings under the stage, leaving many fans scared, but he came out unscathed.

Source: Legit.ng