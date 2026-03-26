Konga has accused Burna Boy of sampling his work on the track "Update" without seeking prior permission or offering compensation

The veteran artist pointed out the irony of Burna Boy reportedly paying 60% royalties to American singer Toni Braxton while allegedly ignoring local creators

After being "snubbed" regarding a potential remix of his classic hit, Konga has announced a surprising new strategy to handle the situation himself

Veteran singer Konga has accused Grammy-winning star Burna Boy of using his creative work without proper acknowledgment or permission.

Speaking during a recent episode of the Hits Don’t Lie podcast, Konga shared his frustrations in what many have described as a deeply emotional revelation.

According to the veteran artist, his grievance is not just about the alleged sampling but the silence that followed.

Konga accuses Burna Boy of sampling his work on the track "Update" without seeking prior permission. Photo: Burna Boy/Konga.

Source: Instagram

Konga claimed that he had initially handled the situation calmly, calling out Burna Boy publicly months ago in hopes of opening a conversation. However, he said there was no response.

“He refused to reach out to me,” Konga said,

In a striking comparison, Konga referenced Burna Boy’s 2022 hit Last Last, where the singer famously sampled Toni Braxton’s song He Wasn’t Man Enough.

Reports at the time indicated that Braxton received a significant share of the royalties.

“If Toni Braxton is having 60% royalty of ‘Last Last’, why can’t he do the same thing to come and meet me first, talk to me?” Konga asked.

Despite his grievances, Konga revealed that he has deliberately avoided taking legal action.

He stated:

“I’ve been preventing my lawyers from going after him. I love his music and I’m proud of what he’s doing for African music globally.”

The statement adds a layer of complexity to the situation — one in which respect and disappointment seem to coexist.

Konga further alleged that this wasn’t an isolated case.

He claimed that Burna Boy had previously used elements of his lyrics in the remix of Sungba, a song by Asake that featured the African Giant.

He added he has now decided to take matters into his own hands — by also sampling Burna Boy without permission.

The move, according to him, comes after Burna Boy allegedly ignored his request to collaborate on a remix of his classic hit Kabakaba.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Konga's allegation against Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Vlahdmello stated:

"This guy is a cry baby,i remember Burna boy rolled with him late last year and showed him love and somehow worked on a track…"

@OpinionsCentral shared:

"The Sampler sampling the samplee in his own song that was sample by the samplee. Na lawyers go explain give judge for court:

@eb47fbaf855c49c wrote:

"The audacity of some Nigerians shaming an artist for sampling in 2026 meanwhile, every legendary artist on the planet samples and interpolates without apology."

Konga says Burna Boy paid 60% royalties to American singer Toni Braxton while allegedly ignoring local creators. Photo: Konga.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy, Tems set Billboard record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music stars Tems and Burna Boy reached a new career milestone after becoming the African artists with the most entries on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 chart.

The duo achieved the feat after earning new spots on the chart through their features on J. Cole's latest album, The Fall-Off.

Before the new entries, Tems and Burna Boy were tied with South African rock band Seether, with each act having seven songs on the prestigious chart./

Source: Legit.ng