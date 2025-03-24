Singer Konga has made a video to make allegations against his colleague, Burna Boy over some of his songs

He claimed the Last Last crooner had copied some of his lyrics and song as he shared the videos where Burna Boy allegedly used them

Fans in the comment section supported him and made suggestion of the next step to take about his case

Nigerian singer, Lawal Olalekan Olumo, also known as Konga has shared his grievance to his colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

The Baby Konga crooner in a video claimed that the music star, who made a diss track for Sophia Egbueje, copied his lyrics.

He shared two videos, one of his song and the other one recorded by Burna Boy where he copied Konga's song.

Konga disclosed that it was obvious that Burna Boy loves his songs and his vibes.

Konga shares his demand

In the video, singer Konga said that what he wants from Burna Boy was simple. He asked him for a feature and pointed out that he should react to his clip as he tagged him in the caption of his post.

He also mentioned that he was going to feature Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage in his song, 'Kabakaba'. Konga mentioned again that the Last Last crooner should get in touch with him.

Recall that Burna Boy has been accused of sampling songs of other artist in the past.

A few months ago, he took American actress and singer Toni Braxton on stage after sampling her son.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Konga's video

Nigerians reacted to the video shared by Konga about Burna Boy. Here are comments below:

@MusaAbdull96803 said:

"One for the money. Two for the show .There is no better time to come out than now after speaking with your lawyers."

@3kKolade wrote:

"He is not even asking for money from them but a remix Collab that's not a bad request, some Nigerians are so dull."

@Badboiolly commented:

"He was glad that someone like burna can use his line so he’s using the opportunity to call for a feature. Make dem do remix asap."

@crusader500 stated:

"Na waiting black face they talk b this.. But burna too like sample and jack people song."

@mr__randy wrote:

"Thunder fire your broke man, him no fit speak language wey him sabi again? Agbabiaka na name."

@henryyyy__00717 said:

"He meant no harm when he said that, make una suffery put fire ."

@odutol001 reacted:

"Wahala no dey finish. Make dem do that remix with him abeg,atleast redeem him. It will only add to there accolades."

OAP shares Burna Boy's charges

Legit.ng had reported that what Burna Boy charges for show outside Nigeria was stated by a lady online.

In a trending video, the OAP said that Burna Boy charges $1m per show. He also demands to be lodged in a five-star hotel and 60 room should be booked for his boys.

Fans were astonished after hearing what the media personality said about the singer.

