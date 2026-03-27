Saida BOJ has continued to react to Blessing CEO’s claim about her illness in a hilarious video on her Instagram page

The relationship expert had announced that she was battling stage four cancer and asked for financial assistance

Their online exchange has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, who shared their opinions about the two of them

Self-acclaimed voice of the girl child, Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ, has continued to drag relationship expert Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, over her claims that she is sick.

Blessing CEO had announced in an emotional video a few days ago that she needed treatment because she was battling stage four cancer.

Reactions as Saida BOJ throws doubt on Blessing CEO's cancer Claim. Photo credit@saidaboj/@blessingceo

Source: Instagram

According to her, she had spent a lot of money and needed her fans to donate so she could undergo surgery before the disease spread to other parts of her body.

Saida BOJ did not agree with her claims. She called her out and warned fans not to jump to conclusions about Blessing CEO.

The two, who have been at loggerheads for quite a while, have continued to drag each other online since then.

Saida BOJ responds to Blessing CEO

In her recording, Saida BOJ was seen reacting to what Blessing CEO said about her.

She questioned how the relationship expert planned to come for her while claiming to be sick.

According to her, someone battling stage four cancer should not be planning online drama.

She jokingly added that with how fast her healing seemed, she might still find time to come for her.

Fans advise Blessing CEO over cancer claim. Photo credit@blessingceo

Source: Instagram

Knocking her, Saida BOJ stated that she knew Blessing CEO would never change her ways.

Her remarks came after Blessing CEO said she would revisit Saida BOJ’s video and respond in due time after recovering from her illness.

Blessing CEO added that even if it took four months, she would still get back at her for dragging her.

Fans react to Saida BOJ, Blessing CEO’s feud

Reacting, fans of the two content creators said Blessing CEO should focus on her health first instead of planning a comeback.

Some also described Saida BOJ as the “weapon fashioned” against the relationship expert.

Here is the Instagram video below:

@remcoltd said:

"This girl, you be the weapon fashioned against blessing."

@949nnenna wrote:

"Instead of focusing on your health. This woman is well ooo."

@offical_snowwhite shared:

"She really wan fight back, but she still wants to collect money first in the next 1/2 months, blessing at least if you dey act leave fighting back nd make it real first you too like fight."

@tosin_clothing_events shared:

"Two sisters from different mothers."

@ desired_result_concept commented:

"Omo saida said it..So, this is content?. Playing with cancer is unfair. What about the real victim?"

Saida BOJ speaks about men, money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the lady had claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

The singer was a guest on Blessing CEO's podcast when she made the claim.

According to her, marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng